"I do not make the pitch, I just play on the pitch that is given to me" - Ashwin on India dishing out rank turners on a consistent basis of late

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has spoken about the nature of pitches in India in recent years, which have largely been pure rank turners. The spinners have been in the game from Day 1, with matches hardly lasting the span of five days.

There has been very little on offer for pacers even with the new ball or in terms of reverse swing. The most recent home series against Australia saw the spinners dominate and the matches being wrapped up largely inside four days. The Aussies were even forced to play four spinners in one match due to the conditions but ended up losing the series by a 2-1 margin.

The pitches have also been criticized by ICC, with unfavorable ratings for the surfaces being a common feature in the match referee's report.

Ravichandran Ashwin asserted that he has no claim whatsoever in terms of deciding what kind of pitches needs to be prepared. He said in an interview with the Times of India:

"I do not make the pitch, I do not roll the pitch and I just play on the pitch that is given to me. The decision to play on a pitch is taken by the team management in the best interest of the team. The pitch is the same for Jaddu, Nathan Lyon or me."

Ajinkya Rahane had also blamed the nature of the Indian pitches in recent times for the plummeting averages of the middle-order batters in particular.

With the ball turning square from Day 1 itself, high scores are off the table. The deteriorating rate of the pitch along with the rough patches ensure a quick finish almost on every occasion.

"It wouldn't be an overstatement if I say that England is possibly the team to beat at this point of time" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India's next home red-ball assignment comes in the form of a five-match series against England. Ben Stokes and Co. are arguably one of the best teams in Test cricket at the minute with their new aggressive approach, which will face its biggest test in the subcontinent.

Ashwin feels that England will stay true and stick to their approach regardless of the conditions on offer.

"England are playing a very exciting brand of cricket that has excited a lot of people around the world. On the other hand, we have been extremely consistent and successful in recent years," he said.

"I cannot wait for them to come here and I don't think they are going to take one foot backward, they will continue to play the way they play. It wouldn't be an overstatement if I say that England is possibly the team to beat at this point of time," Ashwin added.

England, having recently drawn a series against the reigning champions Australia, are also looking forward to the Test series.

The BCCI has already announced the schedule and venue list for the series. The five Tests will be held across Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala from 25 January onwards.