"I personally think MS Dhoni will play next year as well" - CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan believes that skipper MS Dhoni, 41, will play in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Throughout the ongoing IPL season, the former Indian captain has received grand receptions from crowds, regardless of the venue.

Even opposition fans donned the yellow CSK jersey on several occasions to show their support for Dhoni this season. Most fans believed that the ongoing season will be Dhoni's last in the IPL. Last year, he had stated that he would like to play one more time in front of the Chennai crowd.

With the home and away format back this year, the speculations over Dhoni's future with CSK have been incessant.

After CSK's last home game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan said (via Cricbuzz):

"That is my guess, hunch. He (MS Dhoni) has not told us either way but the way he played and led the side, I personally think he will play next year as well."

CSK lost the 61st match of IPL 2023 against KKR on Sunday by six wickets. The Super Kings set a total of 144/6 after choosing to bat first. The Kolkata-based franchise chased the target down without much trouble, thanks to half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh.

How have CSK fared under MS Dhoni in IPL 2023?

CSK are currently placed second on the points table with seven wins from 13 matches and have accumulated 15 points. They missed the opportunity on Sunday to secure a berth in the playoffs as they lost to KKR by six wickets in Chepauk.

Nevertheless, CSK will have another chance when they face Delhi Capitals on May 20 in both teams' final league match. Surprisingly, CSK have lost three out of their seven home matches this season, against RR, PBKS and KKR.

MS Dhoni has had the second best strike rate (196) this season so far with 98 runs in nine innings. During CSK's match against RR in Chennai, Dhoni became the first ever captain in the IPL to lead a side in 200 matches.

