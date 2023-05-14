"I don't remember the last time he played a good knock"- Twitter reacts as Ambati Rayudu fails yet again in IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu's disappointing show in IPL 2023 continued as he got out for just four runs in the ongoing match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The veteran CSK batter lost his stumps to Sunil Narine and returned to the pavilion with a seven-ball four to his name.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in their IPL 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14. The home side scored 144/6 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 48-run knock.

CSK raised a few eyebrows when they sent the struggling Ambati Rayudu ahead of an in-form Shivam Dube. Rayudu came out to bat after Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket on the final ball of the eighth over.

Rayudu faced six balls, scoring four runs. On the seventh ball of his innings, the CSK batter was clean bowled by Sunil Narine.

Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over CSK's decision to back Rayudu despite his failures in IPL 2023. Here are some of the best reactions:

George 🍿🎥 @georgeviews Don't know for how long #CSK is gonna hang around Rayudu. I don't remember the last time he played a good knock. He has become a walking wicket of late. CSK must fix these batting cracks before entering the playoffs. #CSK vsKKR Don't know for how long #CSK is gonna hang around Rayudu. I don't remember the last time he played a good knock. He has become a walking wicket of late. CSK must fix these batting cracks before entering the playoffs. #CSKvsKKR

Manya @CSKian716 You are anticipating a big knock from Stokes in the Final, I'm praying for a Waston 2019 Final-level knock from Rayudu. We are not the same bruv. You are anticipating a big knock from Stokes in the Final, I'm praying for a Waston 2019 Final-level knock from Rayudu. We are not the same bruv.

MahiEra @themahiera If this guy is Subranshu Senapati then play him in place of Rayudu

2 sixes to maarega ye If this guy is Subranshu Senapati then play him in place of Rayudu2 sixes to maarega ye https://t.co/OlU8TtKNs4

MaayoN ᶜˢᵏ 💫🕴️😎 @itz_satheesh3



#IPL2023 Dube should come ahead of rayudu ,it's ideal situation for him because from both ends spinners operating ,tactical mistake from #CSK Dube should come ahead of rayudu ,it's ideal situation for him because from both ends spinners operating ,tactical mistake from #CSK#IPL2023

ＲＯＭＥＯ👑 @iromeostark Narine had just one wkt in last 9 matches. Then comes Rayudu a free wicket for him. His backing doesn't even make any sense #CSKvsKKR Narine had just one wkt in last 9 matches. Then comes Rayudu a free wicket for him. His backing doesn't even make any sense #CSKvsKKR

Abhi⚒️ @abhi_backup07 and this obsession will cost big time. Dhoni thinks Rayudu is Watson who will score a 80(56) in playoffsand this obsession will cost big time. Dhoni thinks Rayudu is Watson who will score a 80(56) in playoffs 😭 and this obsession will cost big time.

𝐍𝐞𝐡𝐚 @Nehatweets__ Season has been average for Moeen Ali, Rutu and Rayudu. Season has been average for Moeen Ali, Rutu and Rayudu.

Virarsh @Cheeku218 Rayudu failed last year badly



He took retirement



Dhoni called back Rayudu from retirement last year and now Rayudu is failing badly again in this IPL... Rayudu failed last year badlyHe took retirementDhoni called back Rayudu from retirement last year and now Rayudu is failing badly again in this IPL...

Vibhor @dhotedhulwate



I remember 2019 IPL, when Watson had a string of low scores as well. CSK still played him every game in the tournament.



We know what they’ll do with Rayudu.



#CSKvsKKR @ChennaiIPL @IPL Rayudu hasn’t played a single innings of note this IPL.I remember 2019 IPL, when Watson had a string of low scores as well. CSK still played him every game in the tournament.We know what they’ll do with Rayudu. Rayudu hasn’t played a single innings of note this IPL.I remember 2019 IPL, when Watson had a string of low scores as well. CSK still played him every game in the tournament.We know what they’ll do with Rayudu.#CSKvsKKR @ChennaiIPL @IPL

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Rayudu and DK have played one season too many. Rayudu and DK have played one season too many.

Sumanth Raman @sumanthraman Moeen Ali and Rayudu have been big disappointments this season. For Rayudu it may be time to retire. #CSKvsKKR Moeen Ali and Rayudu have been big disappointments this season. For Rayudu it may be time to retire. #CSKvsKKR

Murphy ❁ @review_retained Gonna Witness Rayudu against quality spinners in Middle overs

Gonna Witness Rayudu against quality spinners in Middle overshttps://t.co/oaMZUsTaOx

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ Sunil Narine picks up wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in same over.

Sunil Narine picks up wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in same over. https://t.co/1kp3cFP1W7

MAHIYANK ™ @Mahiyank_78 Dhoni Himself making retirement video for Ambati Rayudu . Dhoni Himself making retirement video for Ambati Rayudu . https://t.co/c1mmpuE7sb

` @FourOverthrows Exactly 1 year ago Rayudu made this retirement tweet and immediately deleted it. Should have never deleted it tbh Exactly 1 year ago Rayudu made this retirement tweet and immediately deleted it. Should have never deleted it tbh 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Aks7UAUdSK

Ambati Rayudu has scored 131 runs in 10 innings of IPL 2023 so far

Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL last season but reversed his decision quickly. The Chennai Super Kings retained him for the 2023 season, and they have backed him a lot. Rayudu has been a part of the CSK team in all 13 matches so far, scoring 131 runs in 10 innings.

The veteran Indian batter has had a decent strike rate of around 130. However, his batting average is less than 20, and he has not recorded a single 30+ score in the season so far. It will be interesting to see if CSK retain him in their playing XI for the next match against the Delhi Capitals.

