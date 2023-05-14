"I don't remember the last time he played a good knock"- Twitter reacts as Ambati Rayudu fails yet again in IPL 2023

Ambati Rayudu's disappointing show in IPL 2023 continued as he got out for just four runs in the ongoing match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The veteran CSK batter lost his stumps to Sunil Narine and returned to the pavilion with a seven-ball four to his name.
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bat first in their IPL 2023 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14. The home side scored 144/6 in their 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored for the home team with an unbeaten 48-run knock.
CSK raised a few eyebrows when they sent the struggling Ambati Rayudu ahead of an in-form Shivam Dube. Rayudu came out to bat after Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket on the final ball of the eighth over.
Rayudu faced six balls, scoring four runs. On the seventh ball of his innings, the CSK batter was clean bowled by Sunil Narine.
Fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment over CSK's decision to back Rayudu despite his failures in IPL 2023. Here are some of the best reactions:
Ambati Rayudu has scored 131 runs in 10 innings of IPL 2023 so far
Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from IPL last season but reversed his decision quickly. The Chennai Super Kings retained him for the 2023 season, and they have backed him a lot. Rayudu has been a part of the CSK team in all 13 matches so far, scoring 131 runs in 10 innings.
The veteran Indian batter has had a decent strike rate of around 130. However, his batting average is less than 20, and he has not recorded a single 30+ score in the season so far. It will be interesting to see if CSK retain him in their playing XI for the next match against the Delhi Capitals.
