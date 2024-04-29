"I had not seen him post his accident"- Shah Rukh Khan discloses what he told Rishabh Pant while hugging him after IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his meeting with Rishabh Pant in Vizag earlier in IPL 2024. After KKR beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at their adopted home venue, the co-owner of the Knight Riders had a chat with all the DC players.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted hugging DC skipper Rishabh Pant, and he whispered some words to him as well. Speaking with Star Sports on the King Khan's Rules show, Shah Rukh spoke about his meeting with Pant.

The DC skipper was involved in an unfortunate car accident in late 2022, which forced him to miss international cricket and IPL for the entire year in 2023.

"I wish him all the best. I hope his knee's condition improves quickly. I was hugging him and telling him, 'Are you well?'. I had not seen him post his accident. So I was very happy to see him back. I hope he keeps on playing well," Shah Rukh said about Pant.

Expand Tweet

Pant's team was in action against KKR earlier tonight (April 29) as well. KKR completed a double over the Capitals with a comfortable seven-wicket win at Eden Gardens.

"It was horrifying"- Shah Rukh Khan recalls watching Rishabh Pant's accident video

The entire cricket community was shocked to see pictures and videos of Rishabh Pant's accident in late 2022. Recalling his first reaction to the accident, Shah Rukh Khan said:

"I saw the video of his car. It was horrifying. We didn't know that what was the result of that accident. So, you get the worst feelings. For me, these age boys are like my own sons. Even in my team, there are so many youngsters."

Expand Tweet

Pant has recovered well now. As per reports, he is all set to return to the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback