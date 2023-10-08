"I don't think it's true" - Robin Uthappa on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's woes against left-arm pacers

Robin Uthappa believes that Team India's senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli do not struggle against left-arm fast bowlers, contrary to popular belief.

Uthappa, however, pointed out that he is looking forward to seeing how the two seasoned campaigners fare against ace speedster Mitchell Starc during India's 2023 World Cup opener against Australia.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to be not so successful against left-arm fast bowlers. I don't think it's true, but that's the trend. So, it will be an interesting match-up (against Mitchell Starc)," Uthappa said (2:33) in his latest YouTube video.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has an impressive record against Mitchell Starc in ODIs. The seamer has managed to dismiss the star batter just once in 11 innings. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has gotten out three times to Starc in 11 outings.

Team India could be without Shubman Gill in the clash against Australia. The youngster is reportedly suffering from dengue. Uthappa feels that if the batter is ruled out, Ishan Kishan should be sent as Sharma's opening partner. He added (1:47):

"If Shubman Gill doesn't play, I think Ishan Kishan will open. The way KL Rahul has been batting lately, there's no need to change his position. He should be India's No. 4."

India and Australia will lock horns in the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup. The day-night fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai later today (October 8) from 2.00 pm IST.

"The presence of all-rounders makes them a very, very formidable side" - Robin Uthappa on Australia's 2023 World Cup squad

Robin Uthappa further stated that Australia have a balanced squad for the showpiece event. He mentioned that having a lot of all-rounders on the roster makes Australia a dangerous team.

The 37-year-old also pointed out how the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Marsh have been in impressive batting form of late. Robin Uthappa continued, saying (4:18):

"Australia are pretty set right now. Yes, they will be without Travis Head, a batter who has performed brilliantly for them on the road to the World Cup. From what I have heard, he might have to undergo surgery. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have been batting very well. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are also in good form. The presence of all-rounders makes them a very, very formidable side."

India dominated Australia in a three-match home ODI series ahead of the ICC event. The hosts pocketed the series by winning the first two encounters. The visitors, however, secured a consolation 66-run win in the final fixture.