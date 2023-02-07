"I've been doing both together and it's not easy" - Dinesh Karthik's hilarious reply to a fan

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik is set to resume his commentary stint in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on Thursday. Ahead of the big series, he decided to have a question-answer session with his fans, and asked them to add the hashtag #AskDK.

It's well known that before making a fairytale comeback to the Indian team, Karthik was a commentator with the BBC for India's tour of England in 2021 as well as the World Test Championship final.

So one of Dinesh Karthik's fans asked him whether doing commentary was difficult or playing cricket. It was a tricky question, but DK, in his own witty way, gave a smart answer. He tweeted:

"Can't say, I've been doing both together and it's not easy 😛"

Dinesh Karthik looking forward to watching Kuldeep Yadav play in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Dinesh Karthik has been pretty vocal about how Kuldeep Yadav has staged a comeback in his career. Having worked on his pace and variations, Kuldeep seems to be a completely different bowler since the IPL 2022 season.

On being asked by a fan if Rahul Chahar can be tried out in Test cricket, Karthik replied that he is more excited for Kuldeep Yadav. Here's what he wrote:

"Definitely a good option in the future, but for the moment I'm excited for @imkuldeep18. He is bowling brilliantly #AskDK"

After a brilliant performance in the first Test against Bangladesh, Kuldeep was inexplicably dropped from the XI, citing 'team combination' as the reason. With the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel all available, it will be interesting to see if India reward Kuldeep for his recent performances with a place in the XI.

Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

