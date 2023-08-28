“I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup” – Rohit Sharma 

India captain Rohit Sharma wants to shut the outside noise ahead of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

In a recent interview, Rohit said that he wants to get into a similar phase like the 2019 World Cup as Team India aim to end the decade-long drought of winning an ICC trophy.

For the uninitiated, Sharma amassed 648 runs, including five centuries, to become the leading runscorer in the 2019 World Cup.

The right-handed batter has amassed 978 runs in 17 games, including six tons, in the marquee event so far. He is only behind Virat Kohli (1030 runs in 26 ODIs) among active Indian players with the most runs in the 50-over tournament.

Rohit told PTI:

“I want to get into the phase I was in before the 2019 World Cup. I was in a great frame of mind and prepared really well for the tournament. I was in good shape, a good mindset. I want to bring that back and I have time to do that.

"Trying to recollect what were the right things that I was doing before the 2019 World Cup as a cricketer and as a person. I want to revisit the thought process of mine personally.”

He continued:

“For me, it is important how I keep myself relaxed and not worry about external factors that play a role. I want to shut out everything. The focus will be on how I can achieve my goals in the next two months.”

Rohit Sharma opens up on heartbreak of missing out on 2011 World Cup

Rohit Sharma also opened up about his heartbreak of missing out on the 2011 World Cup, when India won their last trophy. He said:

“When I wasn’t picked in 2011, it was such a heart-breaking moment for me and I felt what’s left after being dropped from a World Cup squad? I was sad and sitting in my room and didn’t know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner. He explained to me how it feels when you are left out.”

In 2011, MS Dhoni and selectors included Piyush Chawla as an additional wrist-spinner in place of an extra batter. The latter picked up four wickets in three games. Team India beat Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy.

On the professional front, Rohit Sharma is currently preparing for the 2023 Asia Cup. He was seen preparing for the likes of Shaheen Afridi by facing left-arm net bowlers in the conditioning camp.

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka, on September 2.