ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on March 3 after ENG vs BAN 2023 2nd ODI

England have bagged the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The defending champions attained the top spot after beating Bangladesh in the second ODI of their three-match series earlier today (March 3).

Courtesy of the victory in Dhaka, England have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh. They won the first ODI in Dhaka two days ago.

England earned 20 points from the two victories and now have 155 points from 23 matches. Their net run rate is +1.081. New Zealand have slipped to the second position because of England's rise. The Black Caps have 150 points in their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table tally.

Bangladesh continue to hold the sixth position despite the two losses against England. The Tamim Iqbal-led outfit will be disappointed with their performance because a series win against the reigning world champions could have taken them into the Top 3 of the standings.

After 20 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, Bangladesh have 120 points in their account. Their net run rate stands at +0.192.

England can cement 1st position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table on Monday

England will play their final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League on Monday (March 6) against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The reigning world champions have already qualified for Cricket World Cup 2023 but will aim to finish at the helm of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

A win in Chattogram can take England's tally to 165 points. Meanwhile, if Bangladesh can register a consolation win, they can overtake Pakistan and Australia to secure the fourth position with 130 points. It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can avoid a 0-3 whitewash.

