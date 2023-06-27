ICC keeps special condition in case India vs Pakistan semifinal happens in World Cup 2023

ICC has confirmed that Mumbai will host India's semifinal match if the home team qualifies for the knockout round of Cricket World Cup 2023. However, if Pakistan is India's opponent in the semifinals, then the match will be moved to Kolkata.

The Pakistan cricket team will play their 2023 World Cup matches at only five venues. The Men in Green will play their games in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata. Hence, if Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play their knockout match at Eden Gardens only.

As per the ICC rules, the host nation has permission to decide the venue for its semifinal match. Hence, India have chosen Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as the venue for their knockout clash. The Men in Blue also played their T20 World Cup 2016 semifinal against West Indies in Mumbai.

However, due to India's political relations with Pakistan, the Men in Green have got special permission to play their semifinal in Kolkata even if their opponent is the host nation.

When will the semifinal matches of World Cup 2023 happen?

The first match of the World Cup 2023 group stage will take place on October 5 in Ahmedabad, where defending champions England will lock horns with last two editions' runners-up, New Zealand. All 10 teams will battle against each other once in the group stage, with the last match being England vs Pakistan at Eden Gardens on November 12.

The top four teams in the points table after the group stage will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled to be played on November 15 and 16. As per the World Cup 2023 schedule, the team that finishes first will take on the fourth-placed team in Mumbai on November 15, while the second and third-placed teams will compete in the second semifinal on November 16.

The date and city for the semifinals will remain the same, but if India and Pakistan qualify, the lineups will not be dependent on the final positions in the points table.

