ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rwanda vs Uganda (Updated) ft. Yasmeen Khan

Namibia Women registered a nine-run win over Nigeria Women in the third match of ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier, 2023. Meanwhile, in the fourth game, Uganda Women secured a six-wicket victory over Rwanda Women.

Moving to the details of the third game, Namibia batted first and racked up a good looking total of 122/2 in 20 overs. Sune Wittmann (24), Yasmeen Khan (59) and Mezerly Gorases (26) were the standout batters for the side in the first innings.

Nigeria then faltered in the chase. Efforts from Peculiar Agboya (24) and Lucky Piety (43) went in vain as they fell short of the target by nine runs. They could rack up only 113/7 in 20 overs. Sylvia Shihepo was the star bowler for Namibia, scalping two wickets.

In the second game, Rwanda batted first and posted a below-par total of 87/5 in 20 overs. Keeper-batter Merveille Uwase (35) was the standout batter for the side. Janet Mbabazi picked up three crucial wickets for Uganda in the first innings.

In response, Uganda sealed the deal in just 16 overs, losing only four wickets. After performing well with the ball, Janet Mbabazi smacked a 32-run match-winning knock off 37 balls. She received good support from Rita Musamali, who scored 31* off 29.

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Runs List

Namibia star batter Yasmeen Khan smacked a 59-run knock over Nigeria to bag the top spot in the run-scoring charts. Nigeria's Piety Lucky secured the second rank after scoring 43 runs over Namibia.

Tanzania's Saum Mtae slipped from the top to third position with 38 runs. Rwanda opener Merveille Uwase was propelled to the fourth slot after scoring 35 runs over Uganda. Uganda all-rounder Janet Mbabazi climbed to the fifth spot, amassing 31 runs over Rwanda.

Zimbabwe's Chipo Tiripano slipped from second rank to hold the sixth position with 31 runs. Rita Musamali (31) and Josephine Nkomo (26) secured the seventh and eighth ranks. Nkomo slid from the third rank.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Yasmeen Khan (NAM-W) 1 1 0 59 59 59 49 120.4 - 1 6 1 2 L Piety (NGA-W) 1 1 0 43 43 43 49 87.75 - - 4 1 3 S Mtae (TZN-W) 1 1 1 38 38* - 40 95 - - 3 0 4 M Uwase (RWA-W) 1 1 0 35 35 35 35 100 - - 5 0 5 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 1 1 0 32 32 32 37 86.48 - - 4 0 6 CS Mugeri-Tiripano (ZIM-W) 1 1 0 31 31 31 17 182.35 - - 3 1 7 R Musamali (UGA-W) 1 1 1 31 31* - 29 106.89 - - 3 0 8 JN Nkomo (ZIM-W) 1 1 0 26 26 26 28 92.85 - - 1 1 9 M Gorases (NAM-W) 1 1 1 26 26* - 26 100 - - 1 0 10 FO Kibasu (TZN-W) 1 1 1 25 25* - 22 113.63 - - 2 0

ICC Women's T20 WC Africa Qualifier 2023 Most Wickets List

Uganda all-rounder Janet Mbabazi attained the leading position in the wickets standings after her three-fer over Rwanda. Zimbabwe's Loreen Tshuma moved down from top to second spot with three wickets at an average of 4.67.

Tanzania bowlers Precious Marange (2) and Perice Kamunya (2) slipped one position each to occupy the third and fourth ranks at an average of 4.5 and 5 respectively.

Mwanamvua Ushanga (2), Anisha Mohamed (2), Queentor Abel (2), Nomvelo Sibanda (2), Agnes Qwele (2) and Melvin Khagoitsa (2) are holding the next six ranks at an average of 6, 7, 7.5, 7.5, 9, and 10 respectively.

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 J Mbabazi (UGA-W) 1 1 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 2 L Tshuma (ZIM-W) 1 1 4 - 14 3 3/14 4.66 3.5 8 - - 3 P Marange (ZIM-W) 1 1 3 1 9 2 2/9 4.5 3 9 - - 4 PZ Kamunya (TZN-W) 1 1 4 - 10 2 2/10 5 2.5 12 - - 5 MH Ushanga (TZN-W) 1 1 4 - 12 2 2/12 6 3 12 - - 6 A Mohamed (TZN-W) 1 1 3.2 - 14 2 2/14 7 4.2 10 - - 7 Q Abel (KEN-W) 1 1 4 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 3.75 12 - - 8 N Sibanda (ZIM-W) 1 1 4 - 15 2 2/15 7.5 3.75 12 - - 9 AJ Qwele (TZN-W) 1 1 3 - 18 2 2/18 9 6 9 - - 10 MI Khagoitsa (KEN-W) 1 1 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - -

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket