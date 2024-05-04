ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs Netherlands, Match 20

Scotland Women defeated Thailand Women by six wickets in the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 on Friday, May 3. In the 18th match, the United Arab Emirates Women won against Vanuatu Women by 70 runs.

Sri Lanka Women defeated the United States Women in the 19th game by 18 runs after posting a total of 123 runs on the board. The Netherlands Women were bundled out for 90 runs against Ireland Women in the 20th match while chasing a target of 145 runs.

Sri Lanka Women remain in first place in Group A with four wins in four matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.778. Scotland Women finished in second position and won three out of four outings. They finished with a Net Run Rate of +1.473.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team M W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sri Lanka Women 4 4 0 0 2.778 8 2 Scotland Women 4 3 1 0 1.473 6 3 Thailand Women 4 2 2 0 0.161 4 4 Uganda Women 4 1 3 0 -2.856 2 5 United States Of America Women 4 0 4 0 -1.813 0

Thailand Women remain in third place as they won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.161. Uganda Women and United States Of America Women remain in the last two places in the points tally. They finished with a Net Run Rate of -2.856 and -1.813, respectively.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team M W L NR NRR PTS 1 Ireland Women 4 4 0 0 2.463 8 2 United Arab Emirates Women 4 2 2 0 0.976 4 3 Netherlands Women 4 2 2 0 0.111 4 4 Zimbabwe Women 4 1 3 0 -0.844 2 5 Vanuatu Women 4 1 3 0 -2.537 2

Ireland Women jumped to first place from second as they won all four of their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.463. The United Arab Emirates Women jumped to second place from fifth with a Net Run Rate of +0.976. They have won and lost two matches each.

Netherlands Women slipped to the third position from first and finished with two wins and losses each. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.111.

Zimbabwe Women slipped to fourth place from third and won one out of four games. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.844. Vanuatu Women moved to fifth position from fourth and finished with a Net Run Rate of -2.537. They registered one win in four games.

Kathryn Bryce shines as Scotland defeats Thailand

Thailand won the toss against Scotland and elected to bat. They could score only 99 runs for the loss of five wickets. Naruemol Chaiwai was the highest scorer and made 36 runs off 47 deliveries. Abtaha Maqsood and Hannah Rainey took two wickets each for Scotland.

Scotland reached the target of 100 runs in 17.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Kathryn Bryce remained unbeaten on 63 runs off 58 deliveries for Scotland and won the Player of the Match award.

Vanuatu elected to field against the United Arab Emirates after winning the toss. The UAE scored 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets with the help of Theertha Satish’s knock of 44 runs off 42 deliveries. Nasimana Navaika was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for Vanuatu who made only 63 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 70 runs. Samaira Dharnidharka was the most successful bowler for the UAE and took four wickets for 12 runs in four overs.

Sri Lanka won the toss against the United States and elected to bat. Vishmi Gunaratne and Hansima Karunaratne scored 25 runs each for Sri Lanka and helped the team score 123 runs for the loss of four wickets. Geetika Kodali, Aditiba Chudasama, and Saanvi Immadi took one wicket each.

The United States could make only 105 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by 18 runs. None of the batters scored more than 30 runs for the team. Chamari Athapaththu was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka and took three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

Ireland elected to bat against the Netherlands in the last group-stage game of the tournament. They scored 144 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Laura Delany made 70 runs off 45 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Iris Zwilling took two wickets for 13 runs in four overs.

The Netherlands were bundled out for 90 runs and lost the match by 54 runs. Only three batters made a double-digit score for the Netherlands. Orla Prendergast took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Delany won the Player of the Match award.

