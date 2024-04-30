ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after the Netherlands vs UAE, Match 12

Scotland climbed to second spot in Group A after a 44-run win over USA in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier 2024 on Monday. For USA, it was their second consecutive defeat and slipped to the bottom of the points table.

Meanwhile, Thailand registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over Uganda in the 11th match of the tournament, taking them to third spot in Group A, accumulating one win in two matches.

Uganda slipped to fourth spot with a solitary win in three matches, while Scotland are second with two wins in three games.

Group A standings

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sri Lanka Women 2 2 0 0 3.468 4 2 Scotland Women 3 2 1 0 1.71 4 3 Thailand Women 2 1 1 0 -0.822 2 4 Uganda Women 3 1 2 0 -2.648 2 5 United States Women 2 0 2 0 -1.408 0

Shifting our attention to group B of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier 2024, Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 56 runs in the 10th match, picking up their second consecutive win. Ireland are atop Group B with four points.

Group B standings

Rank Team Mat W L NR NRR PTS 1 Netherland Women 2 2 0 0 2.172 4 2 Ireland Women 2 1 1 0 1.412 2 3 Zimbabwe Women 3 1 2 0 0 2 4 Vanuatu Women 3 1 2 0 -0.9 2 5 United Arab Emirates Women 2 1 1 0 -2.197 2

Zimbabwe are fourth with a solitary win in three matches. Meanwhile, in the second match of Group B on Monday, the Netherlands took on the United Arab Emirates.

UAE picked up their first win of the tournament, beating the Netherlands by 10 wickets. UAE moves to third in group B, while the Netherlands are second.

A look at the performances on Day 2 in ICC Women's T20 qualifiers

A total of four matches took place on the third day of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. Scotland took on USA in the ninth match, with the former winning by 44 runs.

Courtesy of an unbeaten 57-run knock from Kathryn Bryce, Scotland blazed their way to 149 in 20 overs. In reply, USA could only manage 105.

The second game of the day took place between Ireland and Zimbabwe. Ireland openers Amy Hunter (71) and Gaby Lewis (69) fired on all cylinders as they posted a giant score of 176 in 20 overs. In response, Zimbabwe could muster 120.

In the 11th match of the tournament, Uganda took on Thailand on Monday. A brilliant bowling effort from Thailand led to Uganda getting bundled out for just 62. Thailand finished off the chase in just 11.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Netherlands Women faced off against the United Arab Emirates in the 12th match of the tournament on Monday. The latter put in a dominant performance with both bat and ball, winning by 10 wickets.

Netherlands were folded for 101, courtesy of brilliant bowling spells from Samaira Dahrnidharka (3-11), Khushi Sharma (2-16), and Vaishnave Mahesh (2-16). UAE finished off the chase in 11.5 overs without losing a wicket.

