ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after United States vs Thailand, Match 16

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 14 runs in the 13th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. They posted 135-6. Sri Lanka won the 14th match against Uganda by 67 runs after scoring 154-4.

Ireland chased down a target of 89 in the 15th match against Vanuatu in 12.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Thailand beat the United States by nine wickets after chasing down the target of 55 in 9.2 overs in the 16th game.

Sri Lanka are atop Group A with three wins in three matches and a net run rate of +3.462. Scotland are second with two wins in three matches and a net run rate of +1.710.

Thailand have won two of three matches and have a net run rate of +0.319 and are third. Uganda are fourth with a win in three outings and a net run rate of -2.856. United States are yet to record their first victory and are fifth in Group A with a net run rate of -2.146.

Here's a look at the updated Group A standings:

Rank Team M W L NR NRR PTS 1 Sri Lanka Women 3 2 0 0 3.468 4 2 Scotland Women 3 2 1 0 1.71 4 3 Thailand Women 3 1 1 0 -0.822 2 4 Uganda Women 4 1 2 0 -2.648 2 5 United States Women 3 0 2 0 -1.408 0

Ireland have moved to first place in Group B from second and have won all three matches. They have a net run rate of +2.407. The Netherlands have slipped to second from first and have won two of three matches. They have a net run rate of +1.117.

Here's a look at the updated Group B standings:

Rank Team M W L NR NRR PTS 1 Netherland Women 3 2 0 0 2.172 4 2 Ireland Women 3 1 1 0 1.412 2 3 Zimbabwe Women 3 1 2 0 0 2 4 Vanuatu Women 4 1 2 0 -0.9 2 5 United Arab Emirates Women 3 1 1 0 -2.197 2

The United Arab Emirates have jumped to third from fifth and have won one of three matches. Zimbabwe have moved to fourth from third and have won one of three matches. They have a net run rate of -0.844. Vanuatu have slipped to fifth from fourth with a net run rate of -2.180 and have won one of three matches.

Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong stuns USA with four wickets

The Netherlands elected to bat after winning the toss against Zimbabwe. They posted a total of 135-6. Robine Rijke was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 39 off 25. Zimbabwe made only 121-4 in response.

Sri Lanka faced Uganda in the 14th match and elected to bat first. Vishmi Gunaratne’s unbeaten knock of 73 off 64 helped Sri Lanka reach 154-4. The Lankan bowlers did a fine job and bundled out Zimbabwe for just 87. Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani and Kavisha Dilhari took two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Ireland restricted Vanuatu to 88-9 after winning the toss in the 15th match. They chased down the target in 12.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. Eimear Richardson and Gaby Lewis were the standout performers in the bowling and batting departments, respectively for Ireland.

Thailand elected to bowl against the United States in the 16th match. USA struggled against Thipatcha Putthawong and were bundled out for just 54 in 17.5 overs. Putthawong took four wickets for 12 runs in four overs. Thailand reached their target in just 9.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback