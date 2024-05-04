ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Ireland vs Netherlands (Updated) ft. Gaby Lewis and Arlene Kelly

The 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th matches of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 took place on Friday, May 3.

Thailand took on Scotland in the 17th match, with the latter winning the game by six wickets.

A combined bowling effort helped Scotland restrict Thailand to 99 runs in the first innings. Naruemol Chaiwai top-scored for Thailand, scoring 36 off 47 balls.

In reply, Scotland women chased down the target in 17.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Kathryn Bryce starred with the bat, notching 63 runs off just 58 deliveries.

The second game of the day was played between United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu. Batting first, UAE amassed 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Vanuatu could only manage 63 runs, thereby handing UAE a 70-run win.

Theertha Satish top-scored in the match, amassing 44 off 42 balls. Samaira Dharnidharka starred with the ball for UAE as she claimed four wickets for 12 runs in four overs.

Sri Lanka women took on USA Women in the 19th match of the tournament on Friday. All the Lankan batters chipped in with handy contributions as they huffed and puffed to 123 in the first innings. In reply, USA Women's innings finished at 105, falling 18 runs short of the target.

Ireland women locked horns with the Netherlands women in the 20th match. Laura Delany played a blistering knock of 70 off 45 balls, powering Ireland to a formidable score of 144 runs in the first innings.

It proved more than enough as the Netherlands women were bundled out for just 90 runs while chasing. The likes of Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany picked three wickets each in the second innings.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 4 4 2 142 63* 71 129 110.07 0 2 1 22 0 2 L Delany (IRE-W) 4 2 1 70 70* 70 47 148.93 0 1 1 8 2 3 RMVD Gunaratne (SL-W) 4 4 2 135 73* 67.5 126 107.14 0 1 0 15 2 4 N Chaiwai (THI-W) 4 3 2 56 36* 56 79 70.88 0 0 0 4 0 5 NND Silva (SL-W) 4 3 2 53 29* 53 51 103.92 0 0 0 5 0 6 A Hunter (IRE-W) 4 4 1 131 71 43.66 105 124.76 0 1 0 15 0 7 ER Oza (UAE-W) 4 4 1 123 66* 41 89 138.2 0 1 0 19 2 8 N Chantham (THI-W) 3 2 1 39 34* 39 61 63.93 0 0 0 5 0 9 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 4 4 0 151 69 37.75 113 133.62 0 1 0 23 2 10 H Karunaratne (SL-W) 3 2 1 36 25* 36 38 94.73 0 0 0 4 0

Gaby Lewis is at the top of the runs tally with 151 runs to his name, followed by Kathryn Bryce at second.

Bryce has 142 runs in four matches at 71.00. At number three is Vishmi Gunaratne with 135 runs, while the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by the likes of Amy Hunter (131) and Esha Oza (123), respectively.

Sterre Kalis finds herself at the sixth spot with 115 runs in four matches, whereas Theertha Satish is at seventh with 106 runs. Chamari Athapaththu has occupied the eighth spot with 103 runs in four matches.

Meanwhile, Ailsa Lister and Robine Rijke round off the top ten spots with 102 and 96 runs, respectively.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 N Navaika (VAN-W) 4 4 90 15 0 75 10 4/13 7.5 5 9 1 0 2 WK Dilhari (SL-W) 3 3 57 9.3 0 48 7 4/13 6.85 5.05 8.14 1 0 3 S Dharnidharka (UAE-W) 4 4 78 13 0 53 7 4/12 7.57 4.07 11.14 1 0 4 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 4 4 72 12 0 55 7 2/9 7.85 4.58 10.28 0 0 5 C Sutthiruang (THI-W) 4 4 90 15 0 58 7 2/10 8.28 3.86 12.85 0 0 6 L Delany (IRE-W) 4 4 72 12 0 60 7 3/6 8.57 5 10.28 0 0 7 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 4 4 68 11.2 0 60 7 3/10 8.57 5.29 9.71 0 0 8 JN Nkomo (ZIM-W) 4 4 96 16 0 91 7 4/11 13 5.68 13.71 1 0 9 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 3 3 66 11 2 31 6 3/11 5.16 2.81 11 0 0 10 T Putthawong (THI-W) 4 4 78 13 1 56 6 4/12 9.33 4.3 13 1 0

Nasimana Navaika has picked the most wickets in the tournament thus far. In four matches, she has managed to claim 10 wickets at an average of 7.50. Kavisha Dilhari is at second with seven wickets, followed by the likes of Samaira Dharnidharka (7), Arlene Kelly (7), and Chanida Suttiruang (7) at third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

L Delany finds herself at sixth with seven wickets, followed by Abtaha Maqsood at seventh spot with seven wickets to her name as well. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Josephine Nkomo (7) and Inoshi Priyadharshani (6), respectively.

Thipatcha Putthawong rounds off the top spots with six wickets.

