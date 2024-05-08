ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs Scotland (Updated) ft. Chamari Athapaththu

Sri Lankan women beat Scotland women by 68 runs in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier and, thereby, won the title on Tuesday, May 7. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu led from the front as she played a match-winning knock of 102 runs in 63 balls, including 13 fours and four sixes.

Courtesy of her outstanding knock, Sri Lanka posted a formidable score of 169 runs at the end of the first innings. As for Scotland’s bowling, Rachel Slater turned out to be the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 35 runs in four overs. Scotland women never got going during the chase. Wickets kept falling at short intervals as Sri Lanka didn't allow them to stage a comeback.

On that note, let's take a look at the top run-getters and the highest wicket-takers after the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 6 6 1 226 102 45.2 166 136.14 1 1 0 30 8 2 ER Oza (UAE-W) 5 5 1 189 66* 47.25 133 142.1 0 2 0 21 6 3 RMVD Gunaratne (SL-W) 6 6 2 189 73* 47.25 179 105.58 0 1 0 22 2 4 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 5 5 3 177 63* 88.5 158 112.02 0 2 1 27 0 5 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 5 5 0 151 69 30.2 114 132.45 0 1 1 23 2 6 A Hunter (IRE-W) 5 5 1 131 71 32.75 107 122.42 0 1 1 15 0 7 SL Kalis (NL-W) 4 4 0 115 70 28.75 101 113.86 0 1 1 13 0 8 Theertha Satish (UAE-W) 5 5 1 106 44 26.5 107 99.06 0 0 1 11 0 9 S Horley (SCO-W) 6 6 1 104 61* 20.8 114 91.22 0 1 0 12 0 10 A Lister (SCO-W) 6 4 1 102 55* 34 71 143.66 0 1 1 11 3

Sri Lankan captain, Chamari Athapaththu finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with 226 runs in six matches. Esha Oza has moved to second spot with 189 runs, followed by Vishmi Gunaratne at third with 189 runs.

At number four is Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce with 177 runs, while Gaby Lewis is at fifth with 151 runs. Amy Hunter is occupying the sixth spot with 131 runs under his belt.

Sterre Kalis finished the tournament as the seventh-highest run-getter, managing 115 runs. The eighth and ninth positions are occupied by Theertha Satish (106) and Saskia Horley (104), respectively.

Ailsa Lister rounds off the top ten spots with 102 runs.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 RE Slater (SCO-W) 6 6 120 20 0 152 11 5/17 13.81 7.6 10.9 0 1 2 N Navaika (VAN-W) 4 4 90 15 0 75 10 4/13 7.5 5 9 1 0 3 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 5 5 96 16 0 62 9 4/8 6.88 3.87 10.66 2 0 4 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 5 5 96 16 0 83 9 2/9 9.22 5.18 10.66 0 0 5 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 6 6 104 17.2 0 104 9 3/10 11.55 6 11.55 0 0 6 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 5 5 114 19 2 73 8 3/11 9.12 3.84 14.25 0 0 7 WK Dilhari (SL-W) 5 5 99 16.3 0 89 8 4/13 11.12 5.39 12.37 1 0 8 C Sutthiruang (THI-W) 4 4 90 15 0 58 7 2/10 8.28 3.86 12.85 0 0 9 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 6 6 92 15.2 0 72 7 3/14 10.28 4.69 13.14 0 0 10 KDU Prabodhani (SL-W) 5 5 102 17 2 77 7 3/13 11 4.52 14.57 0 0

Rachel Slater topped the wickets tally at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024. In six matches, she picked up 11 wickets. Nasimana Navaika finished second with 10 wickets, followed by Kathryn Bryce in third with nine wickets.

At number four is Arlene Kelly with nine wickets, while Abtaha Maqsood is at fifth with nine wickets. Chanida Sutthiruang finished in sixth spot with seven wickets, while Kavisha Dilhari found himself in seventh with seven wickets.

The eighth and ninth spots belonged to Inoshi Priyadharshani (7) and Chamari Athapaththu (7), respectively. L Delany rounded off the top 10 spots with seven wickets to her name.

