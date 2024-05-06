ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs UAE, (Updated) ft. Esha Oza and Chamari Athapaththu

Ireland women took on the Scotland women in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Kathryn Bryce (4/8) and Rachel Slater (3/32) ran through Ireland’s batting line-up as they could manage only 110 runs in the first innings.

Leah Paul (45 off 51) and Arlene Kelly (35 off 27) made vital contributions with the bat. However, the rest of the batters got out for single-digit scores. Scotland, in reply, chased down the score comfortably in 14.3 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Megan McColl starred with the bat, amassing 50 off 47 deliveries. Meanwhile, the second semi-final of the tournament saw Sri Lanka women take on United Arab Emirates women. Riding on a combined effort with the bat, Sri Lanka mustered a respectable score of 149 in the first innings.

Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored with the bat, amassing 45 off 44. In reply, the United Arab Emirates lost one wicket for 67 runs in the first nine overs. However, the wicket of Khushi Sharma (22 off 23) led to their downfall. Wickets fell at short intervals and despite a vital 66-run knock off 44 balls from Esha Oza, UAE fell 15 runs short of the target.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 ER Oza (UAE-W) 5 5 1 189 66* 47.25 133 142.1 0 2 0 21 6 2 RMVD Gunaratne (SL-W) 5 5 2 180 73* 60 170 105.88 0 1 0 20 2 3 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 5 5 3 177 63* 88.5 158 112.02 0 2 1 27 0 4 GH Lewis (IRE-W) 5 5 0 151 69 30.2 114 132.45 0 1 1 23 2 5 A Hunter (IRE-W) 5 5 1 131 71 32.75 107 122.42 0 1 1 15 0 6 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 5 5 1 124 59* 31 103 120.38 0 1 0 17 4 7 SL Kalis (NL-W) 4 4 0 115 70 28.75 101 113.86 0 1 1 13 0 8 Theertha Satish (UAE-W) 5 5 1 106 44 26.5 107 99.06 0 0 1 11 0 9 A Lister (SCO-W) 5 4 1 102 55* 34 71 143.66 0 1 1 11 3 10 R Rijke (NL-W) 4 4 1 96 44 32 79 121.51 0 0 1 10 1

Esha Oza has climbed to the top of the runs tally with 189 runs in five matches, while Vishmi Gunaratne moves to the second spot with 180 runs under her belt. Kathryn Byrce is at the third spot with 177 runs, while Gaby Lewis finds herself at fourth with 151 runs to her name.

The fifth position is now occupied by Amy Hunter with 131 runs at fifth, followed by Chamari Athapaththu (124) in sixth. Sterre Kalis finds herself at the seventh spot with 115 runs, followed by Theertha Satish (106) at eighth.

The bottom two spots in the top-10 list are occupied by Ailsa Lister (102) and Robine Rijke (96), respectively.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Matches Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 N Navaika (VAN-W) 4 4 90 15 0 75 10 4/13 7.5 5 9 1 0 2 KE Bryce (SCO-W) 5 5 96 16 0 62 9 4/8 6.88 3.87 10.66 2 0 3 AN Kelly (IRE-W) 5 5 96 16 0 83 9 2/9 9.22 5.18 10.66 0 0 4 RE Slater (SCO-W) 5 5 96 16 0 117 9 5/17 13 7.31 10.66 0 1 5 AM Maqsood (SCO-W) 5 5 86 14.2 0 77 8 3/10 9.62 5.37 10.75 0 0 6 C Sutthiruang (THI-W) 4 4 90 15 0 58 7 2/10 8.28 3.86 12.85 0 0 7 SIP Fernando (SL-W) 4 4 90 15 2 60 7 3/11 8.57 4 12.85 0 0 8 AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 5 5 86 14.2 0 64 7 3/14 9.14 4.46 12.28 0 0 9 WK Dilhari (SL-W) 4 4 75 12.3 0 64 7 4/13 9.14 5.12 10.71 1 0 10 L Delany (IRE-W) 5 5 90 15 0 78 7 3/6 11.14 5.2 12.85 0 0

Nasimana Navaika has taken the most wickets in the tournament thus far. She has 10 wickets in four matches, while Kathryn Bryce is second with nine wickets. Arelene Kelly is third with nine wickets while Rachel Slater is also fourth with nine wickets to her name.

At number five position is Abtaha Maqsood with eight wickets. The sixth spot on the list is occupied by Chamari Athapaththu, picking seven wickets.

Meanwhile, the seventh and the eighth spots are occupied by Kavisha Dilhari and Chanida Sutthiruang respectively. Both have picked seven wickets each in the tournament.

Inoshi Priyadharshani is in the ninth spot with seven wickets while Laura Delany rounds off the top-10 with seven wickets to her name.

