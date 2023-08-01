ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on August 1 after Ashes 2023 series

England and Australia have equal points in the ICC World Test Championship points table after the Ashes 2023 series. Both teams won two Tests each and played out one draw as the thrilling five-match series came to an end yesterday in London.

Australia started the series with two wins in the first two matches. However, the Aussies failed to secure the series win as they could not win any of the other three Tests against England.

Ben Stokes' men made a fantastic comeback in the Ashes 2023 series after being 0-2 down at one stage. They won the third Test, missed out on a potential win in the fourth match due to rain and then secured a win in the last match to ensure the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Courtesy of the result, England and Australia jointly hold the third positions in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Both teams have earned 26 points from the series and have 43.33% points to their name.

Pakistan continue to be at the helm of the ICC World Test Championship points table with 100% points. Meanwhile, India are second with 66.67% points in their account.

No changes in ICC World Test Championship points table expected until December

The World Test Championship standings will remain the same until December now because none of the nine teams are scheduled to play a Test match before December 14. All teams will focus on the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 for the next few months.

The World Cup will end on November 19. While the cricket boards could plan a series after that, as of this writing, the next ICC World Test Championship series of this cycle is scheduled to begin on December 14. Current tabletoppers Pakistan will clash against Australia Down Under in a three-match series.

India's next Test assignment is a two-match red-ball series against the Proteas in South Africa beginning on December 26 followed by a five-match series against England in the subcontinent.