ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on December 9 after BAN vs NZ 2023 Test series

Former champions New Zealand have jumped from seventh to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a close win over Bangladesh. A fantastic seventh-wicket partnership between Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner in the second innings guided the Blackcaps to a four-wicket win.

Bangladesh cruised to a win in the first match of this two-Test series. The second Test ended earlier today in Dhaka, where Phillips' heroics guided the Kiwis home. Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 172 runs in the first innings. In reply, New Zealand managed 180.

The home side could only manage a 137-run target for Tim Southee's men by scoring 144 in their second innings. Chasing 137 for a win, New Zealand slumped to 69/6 in the 27th over. Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner then added 70 runs for the seventh wicket to help New Zealand seal the deal.

Courtesy of this win, New Zealand now hold the third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table. The Blackcaps have earned 50 percent of the available points in their account from two matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have dropped from second to third position. They also have 50 percent points to their name.

Two-time finalists India have moved up to the second position. Rohit Sharma's men have earned 66.67 percent points from two matches. Pakistan remain atop the points table, having beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in a Test series earlier this year.

More changes in ICC World Test Championship points table expected soon

Fans should expect a lot of ups and downs in the ICC World Test Championship points table this month. Tabletoppers Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match series against Australia, starting December 14.

Just 12 days later, the much-awaited India vs South Africa series will begin at the SuperSport Park. Quite surprisingly, the series will feature only two matches. It will be interesting to see which team owns the number one position in the standings after that series ends.

