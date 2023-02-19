ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on February 19 after IND vs AUS 2023 2nd Test

India tightened their grip on second spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a six-wicket win against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series on Sunday (February 19).

Ravindra Jadeja starred for the hosts once again, as his seven-wicket haul in the second innings helped India seal the deal in just three days at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With the win, India have boosted their points percentage in the WTC standings to 64.06.

The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have recorded ten wins in 16 games as tabletoppers Australia suffered their second straight loss against India. Courtesy of the defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Australia's points percentage has dropped to 66.67.

The gap between India and Australia is now less than 3% in the ICC World Test Championship points table. It should not be a surprise if Team India takes top spot in the standings by the time the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series culminates.

Win in third Test will take India atop ICC World Test Championship standings

India need to win one of their remaining two Tests against Australia to qualify for the ICC WTC 2023 final later this year. Rohit Sharma and co. will aim to not just qualify for the summit clash but do so in style by finishing at the top of the points table.

If India win the next Test in Indore, they will take the top spot with 66.18% points, as a defeat will reduce Australia's points percentage to 62.96%.

The Aussies will be keen to avoid losses in the remainder of the series. A 4-0 series loss for Australia will put a question mark on their place in the World Test Championship final, as Sri Lanka will have a chance to overtake them.

