ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on January 28 after IND vs ENG 1st Test

India slipped from second to fifth in the ICC World Test Championship points table after a close defeat to England on Sunday. The home team suffered a 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

England conceded a massive first-innings lead of 190 runs, but Ollie Pope's magnificent 196 helped them make a splendid comeback. It was England's third win in the ongoing WTC cycle. Ben Stokes and Co. ,though, continue to remain eighth in the ICC World Test Championship points table because of their 19-point slow over rate penalty.

India's points percentage stands at 43.33 after their defeat to England. New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa have climbed one position each, thanks to England's win. All three teams have 50% points apiece, while England have 29.17% points.

India are known for making a comeback in the WTC standings, though. In 2021, they beat England 3-1 after losing the first Test in Chennai. Fans will expect the home team to make a similar comeback in the remainder of the ongoing series.

West Indies rise to seventh in ICC World Test Championship points table

West Indies jumped from eighth to seventh in the ICC World Test Championship table on Sunday courtesy of their eight-run win against Australia. They beat the defending WTC champions at their fortress in Brisbane to record one of the biggest upsets in World Test Championship history.

With the win, West Indies' points percentage stands at 33.33. They lost the home series against India 1-0 last year but pulled off a 1-1 drawn series against Australia away from home.

The Aussies continue to be at the helm of the standings despite the narrow defeat. Their points percentage has come down from 61.11 to 55, though, following their third loss in the ongoing WTC cycle.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App