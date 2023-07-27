ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 27 after SL vs PAK 2023 series

Pakistan cemented the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table with an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo. Abdullah Shafique's maiden double hundred helped the Babar Azam-led outfit complete a 2-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.

With this victory, Pakistan have earned 12 more points in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Their tally stands at 24 points from two matches with their points percentage being 100%. India hold the second spot with 16 points from two games and a points percentage of 66.67%.

Sri Lanka are the only team who have played at least one match in the new World Test Championship cycle but have zero points. The Islanders would be disappointed with the result in their first home series of the 2023-25 cycle. They are ninth in the table with 0% points.

The two Asian teams will move away from the longest format of the game for some time now. Pakistan's next World Test Championship series is against Australia away from home in November. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will play their next WTC series against Bangladesh at home in early 2024.

England could move up to the 3rd position in ICC World Test Championship points table soon

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match: Day One (Image: Getty)

The fifth match of the Ashes 2023 series between Australia and England started at the Kennington Oval earlier today. Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Australia are currently third in the ICC World Test Championship points table with 54.17% points. However, if they lose the fifth Test of this series, their percentage will come down to 43.33%.

Meanwhile, England can move up from fourth to third spot with a win in this Test. Their points percentage will increase from 29.17% to 43.33%. It will be interesting to see which team wins the match.

