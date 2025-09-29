"If it's not working, maybe try No. 4" - Former India keeper urges Suryakumar Yadav to return to his original batting position after Asia Cup 2025

Former India wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa urged T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav to rethink his batting position amid a disastrous run of form, which extended to the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan. The right-handed batter was dismissed for just one run off five balls against Shaheen Afridi at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Suryakumar Yadav had a forgettable Asia Cup 2025 campaign, ending with only 72 runs in six innings, recording double figures only twice. Barring the Super 4 stage clash against Bangladesh, where Shivam Dube was promoted up the order, the skipper has batted at No.3 each time.

Since being appointed skipper, he has predominantly batted at No.3, except for a brief spell where Tilak Varma was handed an opportunity. However, the runs have not been flowing for Suryakumar Yadav of late, as his T20I average in 2025 reads 12.38 with a strike rate of 110.

Robin Uthappa feels that Suryakumar Yadav, given his current state of form, is better off returning back to No.4 in the Indian batting order.

"I'm not opposed to Surya batting at No.3, but if it is not working, maybe try No.4. Firstly, because he is not in the best of form, and you probably want to give yourself a bit of time. Maybe if an early wicket falls, you send in someone like Sanju in at No.3. So, there is work for India to do as well," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Suryakumar Yadav has featured 47 times at No.4 in his T20I career where he has recorded 1614 runs at an average of 41.38 and a strike rate of 167.25. The figures drop down to 780 runs in 27 outings at an average of 33.91 and a strike rate of 160.91, as far as his numbers at No.3 are concerned.

"Bumrah is also not full tilt yet" - Robin Uthappa on the star Indian pacer's Asia Cup 2025 campaign

Jasprit Bumrah had a hot-and-cold Asia Cup 2025 campaign for India. He was rested twice over the course of the tournament, and eventually finished with seven wickets at an average of 19.28 and an economy of 7.43. The pacer had a slight tweak in his role where he was asked to bowl three overs in the trot during the powerplay.

In the final against Pakistan, he initially struggled against Sahibzada Farhan, but returned in the death to wrap up the innings with two wickets.

"Bumrah is also not full tilt yet, and you can see the difference. He was much bigger when he came to England, now he has gotten a lot more leaner. Today he looked really lean. Maybe he might not play both matches against West Indies. I would utilise him more on away tours," Uthappa concluded.

Jasprit Bumrah was named in the Indian squad for the home Test series against the West Indies. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had mentioned that the spearhead is available to feature in both matches ahead of a white-ball tour of Australia.

