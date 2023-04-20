[In Pictures] Apple CEO Tim Cook, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor spotted at Arun Jaitley Stadium for DC vs KKR match in IPL 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is currently on a visit to India, turned up at the stadium to watch an IPL 2023 match live. Cook was present in the stands for the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, April 20.

The broadcaster showed Cook on the big screen during the 12th over of the Knight Riders' innings, bowled by Ishant Sharma.

Cook was spotted with entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, his wife and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, along with BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla. Delhi Capitals team owners and officials also enjoyed live action with them.

Here's a screenshot of the moment when they appeared on the big screen during the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Sonam Kapoor, Tim Cook and DC team officials (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Tim Cook enjoyed his time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals on the verge of winning their first match in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rain forced a delay in the toss, and considering the weather, Warner made the decision to bowl first. The decision worked in DC's favor as they bowled KKR out for just 127 runs in the first innings.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals. The DC vice-captain returned with figures of 2/13. Jason Roy top-scored for Kolkata Knight Riders. Making his KKR debut against his former franchise, the English batter scored 43 runs off 39 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled an impressive spell of 2/15 as well. He dismissed Jason Roy and Anukul Roy off successive deliveries.

Speaking with the host broadcaster after the first innings, Kuldeep said:

"Massive effort by the fast-bowlers and the spinners. I think we were outstanding on the field. We bowled really well in the powerplay to take four (three) wickets and that was the turning point for us."

DC now need 128 runs to end their five-match losing streak in IPL 2023. You can follow the live scorecard of this IPL 2023 match right here.

