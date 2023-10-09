[In pictures] David Warner's daughters pose with Sachin Tendulkar's statue at Madame Tussauds Sydney

David Warner's daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose recently visited the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Sydney and posed with Sachin Tendulkar's statue during their visit.

Warner is not with his family as he is currently in India with the Australian contingent participating in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The Aussies began their campaign on Sunday (October 8) with a six-wicket loss against India.

David Warner scored 41 runs in 52 balls in the match and was his team's second-highest scorer behind Steve Smith (46).

Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose have a combined Instagram handle called The Warner Sisters, through which they shared a couple of photos of their visit to the wax museum.

"I’ll probably do some part-time commentary stuff" - David Warner on his future plans

Warner recently stated that he might do some commentary over the next 12 months after acknowledging that he is at the fag end of his playing career. Speaking to Fox Cricket now, Warner expressed frustration about constant scrutiny from the media about his retirement and said:

"I just can’t wait to finish and then they’ll have to find someone else’s name to use as clickbait. It’s incredible. To be honest – if I’m being brutally honest, it’s actually been sickening. And that’s why I always put it back to the team. It’s about the team. It’s not about me and what I’m doing."

On his future plans, Warner added:

"For me, it’s about going out there and trying to put my best foot forward and playing to the best of my ability to put the team in a good position. That’s why I gave an end date. Because that’s when I’m ending – that’s when I intend to end.

"Over these next 12 months, I’ll probably do some part-time commentary stuff, wherever I’m needed or wherever I’m available I’ll help out as much as I can.

