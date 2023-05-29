[In Pictures] India's WTC squad members watch IPL 2023 Final after training session in England

Like the entire cricket universe, India's World Test Championship (WTC) squad members in England have been watching the IPL 2023 Final live. The BCCI has uploaded a few pictures of the Indian squad members following the game live on the screen after completing their training session.

India will play against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final, starting June 7 in Southampton. The Indian Test squad members, whose teams were eliminated from IPL 2023, have reached England to prepare for the final.

In the four photos shared by the BCCI on Twitter, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, and Akash Deep can be seen watching the game live along with head coach Rahul Dravid.

You can see the photos here:

Wriddhiman Saha completes his half-century in IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a flying start, with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha adding 67 runs in just seven overs. MS Dhoni's quick stumping helped CSK dismiss Gill before he could touch the 40-run mark, but Saha is still in the middle.

The veteran Indian batter, who scored a hundred in the IPL 2014 Final for the Punjab Kings, has scored a half-century in the IPL 2023 Final. Saha has scored 54 runs off 38 balls so far in the game. It will be interesting to see if he can record another ton at the grand stage.

Saha has added 64 runs for the second wicket along with number three batter Sai Sudharsan.

The Chennai Super Kings will be keen to break the partnership soon and restrict the Gujarat Titans to a chaseable score. In the previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT scored 233/2 against Mumbai Indians.

