England's Ben Duckett indirectly claimed that Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational hundred during the ongoing Rajkot Test was inspired by the visitors' Bazball approach.

Jaiswal picked the bones out of England's bowling attack as he scored a fantastic 104 before being retired hurt on Day 3. Speaking to reporters after the end of play on Day 3, Duckett stated that England's way of taking the game forward was being emulated by the likes of Jaiswal and several others.

Here's what Ben Duckett said:

"When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket. We saw it a bit in the summer and it's quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were in shock when they read the statement and many claimed that Ben Duckett and England were just being delusional.

"Oh the mighty English. Incredibly delusional as always 😂😂", said one fan.

Here are some of the other reactions:

Duckett also praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for his sensational knock and believes that the southpaw will become a superstar of the game in the future.

Ben Duckett gives credit to India for the fightback

England had already posted 207/2 on the board at the end of play on Day 2 with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 133*. The visitors had a chance to dictate the game on Day 3, but that wasn't the case as India made a strong comeback and restricted the opposition to 319 in their first innings.

Duckett opined that the hosts executed their plan to perfection and that made things difficult for England. He stated:

"It was one of those days when I feel we have to give credit to India. This morning they were very good and they didn't make it easy to score. It felt like their plans were a lot better than maybe last night and unfortunately, we just kept on losing wickets at the wrong times."

India ended Day 3 at 196/2 and already have a lead of 322 runs. Knowing how positive England will look to be in their chase, the hosts will want to ensure that they post a mammoth target and give their bowlers enough cushion.

