"Gabba me match rakho” - Twitterati tear into Shubman Gill after opener registers another failure in Birmingham 

Indian opener Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the second innings of the Birmingham Test against England on Sunday (July 3). He lasted just three balls and ended up edging a beautiful delivery outside off stump from James Anderson into the slip cordon.
After India took a significant 132-run lead in the the fifth Test, the young batter got off the mark in impressive style. In the first over of India’s second innings, he punched Anderson's delivery to long-off for four. However, off the very next ball, he had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as Anderson got one to bounce a little extra from a good length and caught Gill in the corridor of uncertainty.
This was the second time in the ongoing Test that the young opener perished to the England legend. He was caught in the slips for 17 in the first innings as well. However, unlike his dismissal on Sunday, the delivery in the first innings was reasonably wide of off stump, which the right-hander could have easily left alone.
Indian cricket fans took to social media to criticize the 22-year-old over his failure to grab his opportunities at the top level.
Shubman Gill has failed to build on his Gabba success
Playing in his 11th Test, Gill has so far scored 579 runs at a poor average of 30.47. Since his famous 91 against Australia at the Gabba in India’s historic win at the start of 2021, the batter has struggled for consistency.
In his last eight Tests, he has managed 320 runs at an average of 22.85 with a best of 52. He has scored only two half-centuries during this period.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has criticized Gill over his first-innings dismissal in Birmingham. The 60-year-old said on air:
"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots.”
Earlier, India bowled out England for 284 in 61.3 overs in their first innings. In-form Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant 106 off 140 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj claimed 4 for 66, running through the England lower-order.