"Gabba me match rakho” - Twitterati tear into Shubman Gill after opener registers another failure in Birmingham 

Indian opener Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply in the second innings of the Birmingham Test against England on Sunday (July 3). He lasted just three balls and ended up edging a beautiful delivery outside off stump from James Anderson into the slip cordon.

After India took a significant 132-run lead in the the fifth Test, the young batter got off the mark in impressive style. In the first over of India’s second innings, he punched Anderson's delivery to long-off for four. However, off the very next ball, he had to take the long walk back to the pavilion as Anderson got one to bounce a little extra from a good length and caught Gill in the corridor of uncertainty.

This was the second time in the ongoing Test that the young opener perished to the England legend. He was caught in the slips for 17 in the first innings as well. However, unlike his dismissal on Sunday, the delivery in the first innings was reasonably wide of off stump, which the right-hander could have easily left alone.

Indian cricket fans took to social media to criticize the 22-year-old over his failure to grab his opportunities at the top level.

Here are some harsh Twitter reactions:

Biraj Raha (Ved) @TheDravid_Fan



#INDvENG If Gill is a generational talent than I am Ranbir Kapoor. If Gill is a generational talent than I am Ranbir Kapoor.#INDvENG

Mufadaal Vohra @musafir_hu_yar Gill after getting out said, "Gabba me match rakho BCCI , majak nahi hai ab ye" Gill after getting out said, "Gabba me match rakho BCCI , majak nahi hai ab ye"

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



#ENGvIND Shubman Gill averaged 51 during his debut tour to Australia in Test cricket but he's struggled to replicate that in his 15 innings since, averaging just 23. Shubman Gill averaged 51 during his debut tour to Australia in Test cricket but he's struggled to replicate that in his 15 innings since, averaging just 23.#ENGvIND

Peivi Shoe Popa @rudra13_

would have gone crazy. No disrespect to Shubman Gill Sir but imagine if Don Prithvi Shaw would've scored 17 and 4 #CricketTwitter would have gone crazy. No disrespect to Shubman Gill Sir but imagine if Don Prithvi Shaw would've scored 17 and 4 #CricketTwitter would have gone crazy.

Jophin J @j_jophin



But the way he batted it suggest that he never gone through it or just watched the boundary highlights only!

@ShubmanGill #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #ENGvsIND To use the opportunity maximum effect , Gill should have watched how Rohit and KL Rahul played here last time.But the way he batted it suggest that he never gone through it or just watched the boundary highlights only! To use the opportunity maximum effect , Gill should have watched how Rohit and KL Rahul played here last time.But the way he batted it suggest that he never gone through it or just watched the boundary highlights only!@ShubmanGill #ENGvIND #TeamIndia #ENGvsIND

Udayyy. @udyktweets Time to move Shubman Gill to No.5 or to the bench?? Time to move Shubman Gill to No.5 or to the bench??

varna_t @varnat3 Is Shubman Gill is serious about cricket? The fame, stardom & sexy shots seem to have gotten to him. U would think he d grab the opportunity. With all the free time now maybe he can pursue modeling. When is IPL 2023 again ? Is Shubman Gill is serious about cricket? The fame, stardom & sexy shots seem to have gotten to him. U would think he d grab the opportunity. With all the free time now maybe he can pursue modeling. When is IPL 2023 again ?

SN @It_Is_SN @MJRJ369

Man today

I was so wrong about him

I apologise to you



He is really a Generational Talent



Averages massive 30 after 11 tests



Sad to see so many people on twitter trolling him though @146at_Edgbaston Whatta innings from Shubman GillMan todayI was so wrong about himI apologise to youHe is really a Generational TalentAverages massive 30 after 11 testsSad to see so many people on twitter trolling him though @MJRJ369 @146at_Edgbaston Whatta innings from Shubman GillMan todayI was so wrong about himI apologise to youHe is really a Generational Talent Averages massive 30 after 11 tests 🔥Sad to see so many people on twitter trolling him though 😢

NK @khurana_sahb #ENGvsIND @ShubmanGill sorry bro but you don’t belong to this level yet. Mediocre performances except 91 down under. #INDvENG @ShubmanGill sorry bro but you don’t belong to this level yet. Mediocre performances except 91 down under. #INDvENG #ENGvsIND

Raj Som @RajSom10

Come back to India. First learn nitty-gritty of international cricket from greats like Gavaskar,

Tumne desh ka naam dooba diya. Dear @ShubmanGill Come back to India. First learn nitty-gritty of international cricket from greats like Gavaskar, @DBVengsarkar @sachin_rt and then go wherever you want.Tumne desh ka naam dooba diya. Dear @ShubmanGill Come back to India. First learn nitty-gritty of international cricket from greats like Gavaskar, @DBVengsarkar, @sachin_rt and then go wherever you want.Tumne desh ka naam dooba diya.

Jatt Somal 👑 @JattSomal10 @ShubmanGill bro work on your game and focus on how to leave the balls alone when you are playing in England. 90% of balls that are targeting stumps, if you leave them will actually go over the stumps. Keep your bat away in first 4-5 overs against jimmy @ShubmanGill bro work on your game and focus on how to leave the balls alone when you are playing in England. 90% of balls that are targeting stumps, if you leave them will actually go over the stumps. Keep your bat away in first 4-5 overs against jimmy

Shubman Gill has failed to build on his Gabba success

Playing in his 11th Test, Gill has so far scored 579 runs at a poor average of 30.47. Since his famous 91 against Australia at the Gabba in India’s historic win at the start of 2021, the batter has struggled for consistency.

In his last eight Tests, he has managed 320 runs at an average of 22.85 with a best of 52. He has scored only two half-centuries during this period.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has criticized Gill over his first-innings dismissal in Birmingham. The 60-year-old said on air:

"Yeah, he will be mighty disappointed. When he is set, he makes runs come. Everything before this, there was intent. There was no intent here. It was just a tentative poke outside the off stump. Really a nothing shot. He will be very disappointed with this because he had done a little bit of the hard work. This is a boundary-scoring ground, Edgbaston. Stay at the crease, you will get runs. There is value for your shots.”

Earlier, India bowled out England for 284 in 61.3 overs in their first innings. In-form Jonny Bairstow scored a brilliant 106 off 140 balls. For India, Mohammed Siraj claimed 4 for 66, running through the England lower-order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far