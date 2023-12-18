IND vs SA 2023, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs South Africa match?

India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa with a comfortable win in Johannesburg yesterday. Playing at the DP World Wanderers Stadium, the Men in Blue crushed the Proteas by eight wickets in a Pink ODI match.

South African skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first. The wicket at Johannesburg has been good for batting in recent ODI matches, which is why fans expected the home team to score big.

However, the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan destroyed the South African batting lineup. Singh became the first Indian fast bowler to record an ODI five-wicket haul against South Africa by dismissing Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Each of South Africa's first four wickets went into Arshdeep's account. He dismissed Hendricks bowled out, followed by an LBW dismissal of van der Dussen. Zorzi mistimed a big shot and handed a catch to wicketkeeper KL Rahul off Arshdeep's bowling, while Klaasen lost his stumps.

Avesh Khan executed a double strike on the first two balls of the 11th over to push South Africa on the backfoot completely. He rattled Aiden Markram's stumps before trapping Wiaan Mulder in front of the wickets as the Proteas slumped to 52/6.

Andile Phehlukwayo's 49-ball 39 helped the home team cross the 100-run mark. In the end, India bowled South Africa out for 116 runs.

Sai Sudharsan shines on ODI debut

Debutant Sai Sudharsan opened the batting for India, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. While Ruturaj was trapped LBW by Wiaan Mulder in the fourth over itself, Sai remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 55 runs off 43 balls.

Shreyas Iyer supported him to perfection with a 45-ball 52. He lost his wicket caught out to Andile Phehlukwayo just before India won the match. Tilak Varma came in and completed the formalities.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs South Africa ODI?

Arshdeep Singh won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant spell of 5/37 in the first innings. The left-arm fast bowler single-handedly destroyed the top order of the home team. He also bagged the wicket of Phehlukwayo, who was the top-scorer for the Proteas.

Singh expressed his gratitude to captain KL Rahul after winning the Man of the Match award. He also thanked his family for their support.