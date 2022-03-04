"Bhai kya kar raha hai tu!"- Fans troll Rohit Sharma for throwing his wicket away

Rohit Sharma failed to make a great start as the captain of the Indian Test team after losing his wicket for 29 against Sri Lanka on Friday. The 34-year-old looked good at the crease but was undone by a short delivery from Lahiru Kumara.

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has proven to be one of the best in the world when it comes to tackling the short ball. However, the same has led to his downfall a number of times, especially in Test cricket.

During the tours of England and Australia too, Rohit was often caught at deep fine leg trying to hook a short delivery. This has become a potent plan against him and Kumara had just the right amount of pace to disturb the timing of the Indian captain.

Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma throwing his wicket away

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Rohit depart for a quickfire 29. Some also trolled the 34-year-old for not making his start count and here is what they had to say:

Dinesh Lilawat  @ImDsL45



#RohitSharma #INDvSL If you short ball Rohit Sharma in a test match, there is a 99% chance of his wicket falling. If you short ball Rohit Sharma in a test match, there is a 99% chance of his wicket falling.#RohitSharma #INDvSL https://t.co/HISz2Z8mtS

Ministry Of Sarcasm @M_OfSarcasm

#INDvSL #RohitSharma𓃵 Rohit Sharma is proving again and again that no one can get him out until he gets himself out. Rohit Sharma is proving again and again that no one can get him out until he gets himself out.#INDvSL #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/Ftn7X8phMp

Prakhar Kaurav @KauravPrakhar



Laut aao Hitman pls I'm tired of seeing Rohit Sharma throwing his starts.Laut aao Hitman pls I'm tired of seeing Rohit Sharma throwing his starts.Laut aao Hitman pls😭

Rohit Kokate @imRo51

vs

Virat Kohli's cover drive



..but as a way of dismissal🤦



#INDvsSL Rohit Sharma's pull shotsvsVirat Kohli's cover drive..but as a way of dismissal🤦 Rohit Sharma's pull shotsvsVirat Kohli's cover drive..but as a way of dismissal🤦#INDvsSL

Hola @holatweets_



Virat Kohli’s favourite shot Cover Drive, gets out playing that shot.



Brothers from another mother.



#INDvSL

#RohitSharma𓃵

#ViratKohli𓃵 Rohit Sharma’s favourite shot Pull, gets out playing that shot.Virat Kohli’s favourite shot Cover Drive, gets out playing that shot.Brothers from another mother. Rohit Sharma’s favourite shot Pull, gets out playing that shot.Virat Kohli’s favourite shot Cover Drive, gets out playing that shot.Brothers from another mother.#INDvSL#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli𓃵

Dexter↗️ @MunnaKaTunna



#INDvSL Fans after seeing Rohit Sharma throwing his wicket even after a couple of boundaries in the over. Fans after seeing Rohit Sharma throwing his wicket even after a couple of boundaries in the over.#INDvSL https://t.co/hoVbL2aMB3

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

He has the best pull shot but he can’t throw away his wicket so often trying to prove that point.

More ego less skill.

#CricketTwitter Said it before WT20, reiterating: Not just the full delivery which comes in, bowlers are going after Rohit Sharma with the short ball as well.He has the best pull shot but he can’t throw away his wicket so often trying to prove that point.More ego less skill. Said it before WT20, reiterating: Not just the full delivery which comes in, bowlers are going after Rohit Sharma with the short ball as well.He has the best pull shot but he can’t throw away his wicket so often trying to prove that point. More ego less skill.#CricketTwitter

The Sri Lankan bowlers began well, bowling in the right areas and troubling the Indian openers. Mayank Agarwal in particular looked a bit scratchy while dealing with the swinging ball. However, the hosts have crossed the fifty-run mark and will hope that their new No.3 Hanuma Vihari puts up a good partnership along with Agarwal.

All eyes will also be on how the man of the moment Virat Kohli will bat in his 100th Test. Kohli last scored an international hundred against Bangladesh in the pink ball Test. Since then, his fans are eagerly waiting for that elusive 71st international hundred.

With three spinners in their ranks, India will be hoping to make the best use of good batting conditions and post a sizeable first innings total on the board.

Edited by Diptanil Roy