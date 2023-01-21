"India avenges 5-3 with 9-3"- Fans erupt as hosts dismantle NZ with fiery opening spell

India have pushed New Zealand right on the back foot within the first hour of play in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21). The visitors lost half their side for just 15 runs and were eventually bowled out for 108 against the relentless attack from the hosts.
The Men in Blue got off to a terrific start, as Mohammed Shami cleaned up Finn Allen in the very first over. Some disciplined bowling from Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya triggered a collapse for the visitors and didn't give them any loose deliveries to get away with.
Fans hailed the Indian bowling for their stunning opening burst, especially in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Here are some of reactions:
India have series win against New Zealand in sight
Captain Rohit Sharma seemed a bit confused after winning the toss but would be thanking himself for choosing to bowl first, as his bowlers ran riot on a fresh pitch in Raipur.
The hosts bowled disciplined lines and lengths, but New Zealand batters will also be a bit guilty of playing some loose shots. After the top order was back in the pavilion very cheaply, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips tried to steady the Kiwi ship.
They also got some help from Mitchell Santner to take the total past the three-figure mark. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 108, so Rohit and co. will be delighted with their exploits in the game, as a series win beckons.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C) (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
