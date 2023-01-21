"India avenges 5-3 with 9-3"- Fans erupt as hosts dismantle NZ with fiery opening spell

India have pushed New Zealand right on the back foot within the first hour of play in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21). The visitors lost half their side for just 15 runs and were eventually bowled out for 108 against the relentless attack from the hosts.

The Men in Blue got off to a terrific start, as Mohammed Shami cleaned up Finn Allen in the very first over. Some disciplined bowling from Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya triggered a collapse for the visitors and didn't give them any loose deliveries to get away with.

Fans hailed the Indian bowling for their stunning opening burst, especially in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Here are some of reactions:

Sonali @samtanisonali1 BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first in the second



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia Toss Update #TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to field first in the second #INDvNZ ODI. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-2N… @mastercardindia https://t.co/YBw3zLgPnv Rohit had a 15-5 vision here before opening his mouth twitter.com/bcci/status/16… Rohit had a 15-5 vision here before opening his mouth twitter.com/bcci/status/16…

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4 Mohammad Siraj has taken at least one wicket in 16 out of 19 innings where he has bowled inside the first 10 overs in ODIs since 2022.



How things have changed from pleading for a wicket in the first 10 overs in 2020 to being disappointed if we don't take 1-2 in 2023. Mohammad Siraj has taken at least one wicket in 16 out of 19 innings where he has bowled inside the first 10 overs in ODIs since 2022.How things have changed from pleading for a wicket in the first 10 overs in 2020 to being disappointed if we don't take 1-2 in 2023.

Aravint @aravint_2107 Shami-Siraj operating New ball well enough means Bumrah can be backloaded, NOICE Shami-Siraj operating New ball well enough means Bumrah can be backloaded, NOICE

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Raipur waited lifetime for their first ODI and now not even getting a full game. Shame on Indian bowlers. Raipur waited lifetime for their first ODI and now not even getting a full game. Shame on Indian bowlers.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns New Zealand 15 for 5 at Raipur, this is world class domination. New Zealand 15 for 5 at Raipur, this is world class domination.

Manya @CSKian716 It will be poetic if a team gets all out for 36 in the first ODI at Raipur, 36garh. It will be poetic if a team gets all out for 36 in the first ODI at Raipur, 36garh.

India have series win against New Zealand in sight

Captain Rohit Sharma seemed a bit confused after winning the toss but would be thanking himself for choosing to bowl first, as his bowlers ran riot on a fresh pitch in Raipur.

The hosts bowled disciplined lines and lengths, but New Zealand batters will also be a bit guilty of playing some loose shots. After the top order was back in the pavilion very cheaply, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips tried to steady the Kiwi ship.

They also got some help from Mitchell Santner to take the total past the three-figure mark. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 108, so Rohit and co. will be delighted with their exploits in the game, as a series win beckons.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C) (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes