"India and tailenders never ending story" - Fans frustrated as Bangladesh lower-order fires against India in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023

India couldn't quite finish their bowling as well as they would have liked as Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 265/8 in their 50 overs in the Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The Men in Blue had Bangladesh in all sorts of trouble at 59/4, but a captain's knock of 80 by Shakib Al Hasan, followed by some crucial contributions from the tail ensured that they have quite an impressive target to defend.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed and also a bit worried about India's bowling not taking full advantage of the situation and not closing the innings down when they had Bangladesh on the mat. Some are also worried by the death bowling as the Bangladesh tail wagged really well to get them to a total that they could fancy their chances to defend.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India could be guilty of leaking too many runs at the backend

After making wholesale changes to their squad, the Men in Blue elected to bowl first to give themselves that challenge in a virtual dead rubber. Mohammed Shami and Shardul did the damage with the new ball, and Axar Patel helped them have Bangladesh in a spot of bother at 59/4.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan then got the support of Towhid Hridoy as the duo added a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket, thereby stabilizing their innings. India did keep on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals and it seemed like at 193/7, they had the game in their control.

However, Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan had a crucial partnership that gave them the momentum at the death. They scored 44 and 29*, respectively, and took the momentum into the second innings. The Men in Blue have already lost two wickets at the time of writing and their middle order will certainly be tested by the Bangladesh spinners.