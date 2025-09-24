  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Sep 24, 2025 19:41 IST
India v Bangladesh: Super Eight - ICC Men
India have a terrific record against Bangladesh in T20Is. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India are taking on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the sides won their respective opening matches in the Super 4 round. The Men in Blue got the better of Pakistan by six wickets, while Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Ad

India will begin the game against Bangladesh as favorites. They have a splendid 16-1 lead in the head-to-head battle against their opponents in T20Is. However, no opposition can be taken lightly in this format. Any team can beat any side on a given day. All it could take is a few moments of brilliance.

Team India will be happy with their overall performance so far. But, they have a few areas to improve. They were not at their best in the dead rubber against Oman. Also, they dropped four catches in the previous match against Pakistan and were lucky that it did not have a defining impact on the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Jaker Ali is captaining the side as Litton Das got injured during a practice session. Bangladesh have made four changes to their playing XI. India, on the other hand, are going in with the same playing XI.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Ad

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

"Out of the 7 games played at this venue in this tournament, 5 have been won by the teams chasing but it is a fresh surface. Forty two wickets for fast bowlers and 42 for the spinners as well, the reason for that is the fast bowlers have matched the spinners as they have got swing in the powerplay and taken the pace off.” - Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri
Ad

Today's IND vs BAN match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Ad

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Third umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

About the author
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications