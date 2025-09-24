India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the sides won their respective opening matches in the Super 4 round. The Men in Blue got the better of Pakistan by six wickets, while Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets.

India will begin the game against Bangladesh as favorites. They have a splendid 16-1 lead in the head-to-head battle against their opponents in T20Is. However, no opposition can be taken lightly in this format. Any team can beat any side on a given day. All it could take is a few moments of brilliance.

Team India will be happy with their overall performance so far. But, they have a few areas to improve. They were not at their best in the dead rubber against Oman. Also, they dropped four catches in the previous match against Pakistan and were lucky that it did not have a defining impact on the contest.

Today's IND vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Jaker Ali is captaining the side as Litton Das got injured during a practice session. Bangladesh have made four changes to their playing XI. India, on the other hand, are going in with the same playing XI.

IND vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali (c & wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Today's IND vs BAN pitch report

"Out of the 7 games played at this venue in this tournament, 5 have been won by the teams chasing but it is a fresh surface. Forty two wickets for fast bowlers and 42 for the spinners as well, the reason for that is the fast bowlers have matched the spinners as they have got swing in the powerplay and taken the pace off.” - Simon Doull and Ravi Shastri

Today's IND vs BAN match complete players list

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Third umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

