India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Pakistan in the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. This will be the third match of the Super 4 round, which began with Pakistan hammering Bangladesh by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In the second match on Saturday, Sri Lanka also got the better of Bangladesh by 21 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. The arch-rivals earlier met during the group stage at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. The match, however, was marred due to rain and produced no result. The Men in Blue batted first and posted 266 as Hardik Pandya top-scored with 87 off 90, while Ishan Kishan contributed 82 off 81.

Pakistan did not get a chance to bat due to persistent rain. In some not-so-encouraging news, the India-Pakistan Super 4 contest on Sunday in Colombo is also likely to be hampered by rain. The weather forecast predicts both showers and thunderstorms, with conditions expected to remain overcast right through the day.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 - Telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will begin at 3 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Fans can watch the live stream of the Asia Cup match for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.

All matches of the Asia Cup as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed for free on the app.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr.