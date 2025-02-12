"Innings today lasted shorter than my new year resolutions" - Fans troll Rohit Sharma for another early dismissal in IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was undone early for a two-ball one in the third and final ODI against England in Ahmedabad on February 12. The 37-year-old was fresh off a scintillating 119 off 90 balls in India's series-clinching win in the second ODI in Cuttack.

However, just as the criticisms about his poor recent run subsided, the veteran opener suffered another early dismissal. After getting off the mark in the first ball of the innings, Rohit nicked a brilliant delivery from Mark Wood through to wicketkeeper Phil Salt off his very next delivery.

The low score meant despite the century in the last game, Rohit has now been dismissed for a score of below 20 in 11 out of his last 12 international innings. The champion batter also has only two 50+ scores in his last 18 batting stints for India, raising questions about his overall form.

Trending

Fans on X could not resist trolling Rohit Sharma for his early dismissal after the century in the last outing. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The trolls on Rohit continued with one fan saying:

"Rohit FC was running agendas against ABD the whole day yesterday and Rohit answered them by scoring 1(2)."

"Rohit Sharma’s innings today lasted shorter than my new year resolutions," tweeted a fan.

"Rohit out.. 1 century so another 20 innings low scores," a fan said.

Team India off to a watchful start in final ODI before 2025 Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma's early dismissal meant Team India were off to a sedate start in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad. Having already captured the series win in the second ODI, the Men in Blue are playing their last game before the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill is continuing his excellent form from the first two ODIs, where he scored brisk half-centuries. The young opener has moved to 16 from 21 deliveries.

Meanwhile, the out-of-form Virat Kohli joined him after the skipper's dismissal and has moved to 16 from 19 balls.

As things stand, India are 39/1 in seven overs after England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India made three changes from the side that won the second ODI with Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav replacing Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news