IPL 2021: KKR land in the UAE for the second phase of the tournament

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have landed in the UAE for the second phase of the tournament, slated to commence on September 19.

KKR, who languish in the bottom half of the table, will have a lot of catch-up to do at the business end as they fancy their chances for a top-four finish. Meanwhile, the Indian contingent of the KKR squad have landed in the UAE on Wednesday to prepare for the remainder of IPL 2021.

KKR took to Instagram to share a couple of images of their cricketers entering the hotel. They captioned the post:

"Arriving in style."

KKR cricketers will now undergo a mandatory quarantine and a couple of COVID-19 tests before their kick off their preparations for the T20 extravaganza.

KKR to miss the service of Pat Cummins in UAE-leg of IPL 2021

Pat Cummins picked up nine wickets and scored crucial 93 runs in the first half of IPL 2021

KKR have been dealt with a major blow as their star Aussie all-rounder Pat Cummins has decided to give the remainder of IPL 2021 a miss. Cummins and his partner are expecting the birth of a child during September-October.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the KKR speedster said:

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I probably won't be going to the IPL. I haven't made an official call on it. But my partner is pregnant and our baby is due in the middle of the IPL. At the moment, there is a travel restriction to get back to Australia, you got to do 2 weeks quarantine."

"There is probably going to be some days quarantine going to UAE. So it's going to be tough to go and play there," he added.

Meanwhile, KKR are currently placed seventh in the points table with four points from seven matches. They will begin their campaign in the UAE-led against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.

