Sigh of relief for MCA as 15 members of Wankhede ground staff test COVID-19 negative

In an excellent development for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ahead of IPL 2021, 15 members of the Wankhede Stadium ground staff have returned negative results in their respective COVID-19 tests.

Two days ago, a report claimed that eight out of the 19 groundsmen working at the Wankhede Stadium had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, according to IANS, 15 members of the ground staff tested negative on Monday (April 5). Two members who came out positive are currently quarantining at their homes.

"The two members of the groundstaff who had tested positive last week have been placed under home quarantine. The reports of the other 15 staff at the Wankhede Stadium have, however, returned negative. We are yet to receive a copy of the final report though. Those 15 members of the groundstaff will stay at the Wankhede Stadium only," an MCA official informed IANS.

15 members of Wankhede groundstaff test negative for Covid-19 https://t.co/EWeBstzLU6 — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) April 5, 2021

The Wankhede Stadium will not be the home of the Mumbai Indians in this year's IPL. However, the venue is still set to host ten IPL 2021 matches.

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai this Saturday.

Which IPL 2021 matches will happen at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium?

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will play three matches at the Wankhede Stadium

After the clash between the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings, the Wankhede Stadium will play host to a match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals on April 12.

RR will then lock horns with DC on April 15, whereas PBKS will face CSK on April 16. DC will play their third match against PBKS in Mumbai, and then CSK will square off against RR in a rematch of the 2008 IPL Final.

Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will arrive in Mumbai next.

KKR will play against CSK on April 21 and then battle RR on April 24, whereas RCB will cross swords with RR on April 22 before meeting CSK in the final IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium on April 25.