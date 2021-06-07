“There is only one Rashid Khan” - When MS Dhoni told the Afghan leggie to be careful while fielding

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed that Indian legend MS Dhoni once advised him not to get unnecessarily aggressive while fielding as he could hurt himself.

Rashid Khan represents Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL while Dhoni is the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The CSK skipper is known for interacting with youngsters and giving them valuable advice.

In an interaction on the YouTube show ‘Cricast’, Rashid Khan admitted that his interactions with Dhoni have been very helpful. Narrating an interesting discussion over his fielding, he recalled:

"After our matches, the discussions that I have with him has helped me. Last time he told me, ‘You have to be careful while fielding, you slide, throw the ball when it is not necessary, you get aggressive. Because there is only one Rashid Khan and people want to see you more, what will happen if you get injured? Keep this in mind, I tell (Ravindra) Jadeja the same thing’.”

Rashid Khan added that he wished to play under Dhoni someday. According to him, the wicketkeeper is the best person to explain things to a bowler. The 22-year-old added in this regard:

"I have dream that I play under MS Dhoni because the experience playing with him, under him is very important. For a bowler, the role of wicketkeeper is very important and I don’t think there is anyone better than him to explain you things.”

#OnThisDay in 2018, @rashidkhan_19 defended 9 runs off the final over to record a 3-0 series win for Afghanistan against Bangladesh.



He took 8 wickets and was adjudged the Man of the Series.#OTD #OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing pic.twitter.com/zHaJuUraGh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 7, 2021

Rohit Sharma has a lot of time to play his strokes: Rashid Khan

Apart from Dhoni, Rashid Khan is also a big fan of Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma. According to the Afghanistan cricketer, Sharma has extra time to play his shots and is naturally gifted.

"He has got a lot of time. I have seen very few players who have a lot of time. It is natural for some players to have more time. The way he pulls even if it is 145 plus or 150 kmph, the way he hits, it seems the ball is 125 or 130 kmph. He doesn’t hit too many powerful shots. He believes in his timing," said Rashid Khan.

Rashid Khan will be seen in action for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021, which will resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Like IPL 2021, the PSL was also suspended due to COVID-related issues earlier this year.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar