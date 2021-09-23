IPL 2021: [Watch] - Virat Kohli sweats it out in training ahead of CSK clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in the gym ahead of their all-important clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

Kohli, who is known to maintain high fitness standards, did some weight training to get himself ready for the CSK encounter. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he wrote:

"Rise & Grind."

Virat Kohli, who is currently going through a lean patch with the bat, will be desperate to hit the strides and lead the RCB from the front.

" Virat Kohli is desperate to do well" - RCB head coach Mike Hesson

Meanwhile, the RCB head coach Mike Hesson feels Virat Kohli, who has been putting in the hard yards in training, is desperate to do well for his franchise. He believes the talismanic run-scorer may well have regained his rhythm during an extended net session.

Speaking on RCB's YouTube channel, Hesson said:

"We did that a couple of times [on Virat’s extended net session], some of our batsmen look to do that when they get extra opportunities."

"Virat’s desperate to do well and he likes those one-on-one sessions to keep confidence or basically find his rhythm again and he says, it looks like he found it," he added.

Virat Kohli has so far accumulated only 203 runs from eight matches at an average of 29, including one half-century. Kohli's form with the bat will be pivotal as RCB chase their maiden IPL title.

They are currently placed third in the points table and will look to bounce back against Chennai after suffering a nine-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knights Riders on Monday.

