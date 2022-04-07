"Suryakumar Yadav was up above the world so high" - Aakash Chopra on his half-century for the Mumbai Indians against KKR

Aakash Chopra has showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav for playing an enterprising knock for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Yadav scored 52 runs off 36 deliveries and strung together an 83-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tilak Varma to help MI set a 162-run target for KKR. However, the knock went in vain as Pat Cummins' blitzkrieg took Shreyas Iyer's side across the finish line.

While reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for Yadav. He said:

"Suryakumar Yadav batted extremely well. He showed why the Mumbai Indians were missing him because you were coming back after injury, the pressure was mounting but you stood there. Outstanding batting performance. Suryakumar Yadav was up above the world so high."

The former India cricketer was also appreciative of the knock played by Tilak Varma. Chopra elaborated:

"Tilak Varma was there with him, he should have been dismissed once. Don't know how that catch was dropped, it was bizarre. After that, Tilak Varma found form and his groove and he also played extremely well. He continues to impress."

Varma batted at No. 5 for the Mumbai Indians in last night's encounter, with Dewald Brevis and Yadav being sent ahead of him. The Hyderabad-born youngster smashed an unbeaten 38 off 27 balls to showcase his talent once again.

"Rohit Sharma was again dismissed by Umesh Yadav" - Aakash Chopra on the other Mumbai Indians batters

Rohit Sharma was dismissed while trying to play a pull shot [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the start of the Mumbai Indians' innings, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Umesh Yadav once again got the better of Rohit Sharma. He observed:

"Rohit Sharma was again dismissed by Umesh Yadav. This is a different story running. Rohit Sharma has scored more than 1000 runs, only one player has scored these many runs against a franchise and that is Rohit Sharma versus KKR. But he falls prey to Umesh Yadav, he was dismissed by a short ball."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma dismissed for just 3. Umesh Yadav the man on mission again, removes Rohit for the 5th time in the IPL. Rohit Sharma dismissed for just 3. Umesh Yadav the man on mission again, removes Rohit for the 5th time in the IPL.

The reputed commentator had the following to say about Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis' efforts with the bat:

"Ishan Kishan was going so slowly, it felt Aakash Chopra was playing as a lefty. His bat was also not hitting the ball although he was coming after scoring runs in the last match and the tournament is going good for him. Dewald Brevis was still throwing his bat a little, he was trying but the job was not getting done. You were not even six runs per over in the powerplay."

While lauding Kieron Pollard's assault on Cummins, Aakash Chopra questioned MI for sending the big-hitter so low in the batting order. However, he did acknowledge that it might not have been possible to send the Trinidadian up the order in last night's encounter due to the loss of three early wickets.

Edited by Sai Krishna

