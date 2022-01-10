×
IPL 2022: BCCI officially clears Ahmedabad franchise, Shreyas Iyer likely to lead - Reports

Shreyas Iyer and Ashish Nehra are likely to lead the new franchise in IPL 2022.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 10, 2022 03:29 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the Ahmedabad franchise official clearance and the Letter of Intent (LOI) ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, media reports suggest.

Irelia Co. Pvt Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) bagged the Ahmedabad franchise for a bid of ₹5,625 crore. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquired the second new team, Lucknow, for ₹7,090 crore.

RPSG received the LOI almost immediately, but CVC's clearance was delayed after questions were raised about the company's business interests in betting firms in the international market. This also prompted a postponement of the auction date, which has now shifted to the second week of February from early January.

#IPLAhmedabad franchise officially gets BCCI clearance, receives Letter of Intent (LOI) from the cricket board.Director of cricket: Vikram SolankiHead coach: Ashish NehraMentor: Gary KirstenCaptain: Shreyas Iyer (most likely). As I said, action-packed week begins. : )

After some strong negotiations, all issues stand clear now and the auction and cricketing season can go ahead.

Shreyas Iyer to lead Ahmedabad franchise, Ashish Nehra to be head coach

Media reports also suggest that former Delhi Capitals captain and Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to lead the Gujarat-based team in IPL 2022. The right-hander missed the first half of IPL 2021 due to an injury and was replaced by Rishabh Pant for the entire season, despite Iyer returning for the second half.

Iyer wasn't named among DC's four retentions this season, reportedly because of his captaincy aspirations. He has a brilliant record in the tournament, having led DC to their first IPL final in 2020 with an overall win percentage of 58.54.

Former England cricketer and coach Vikram Solanki is set to join the team as the Director of Cricket. He has played over 50 ODIs and three T20Is for England. Ashish Nehra, who represented India as a left-arm pacer and has also been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise as bowling coach, is likely to be the new team's head coach.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
