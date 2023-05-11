IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals game

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have moved up to the third position in the IPL 2023 points table with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, May 11. The Jaipur-based franchise have also improved their net run rate with a big win at the Eden Gardens.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the hero for the Royals. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 98 runs to help his side chase down a 150-run target with nine wickets in hand. Sanju Samson supported him to perfection with an unbeaten 29-ball 48.

Earlier in the evening, Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped the Rajasthan Royals restrict the Kolkata Knight Riders to 149 runs in their 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for the Kolkata-based franchise, aggregating 57 runs off 42 balls.

The rest of the KKR batting lineup could not impress much as the home side failed to touch the 150-run mark.

Kolkata Knight Riders slip to 7th position in the IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of the nine-wicket loss against Rajasthan, the Knight Riders have dropped from sixth to seventh position in the standings. The Knight Riders have 10 points in their account after 12 matches. KKR's net run rate has dropped from -0.079 to -0.357.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have moved up to the sixth position. The Rajasthan Royals have jumped to the third spot as well, with the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants dropping to fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2023 points table after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match:

The next match of IPL 2023 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will square off against the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians.

A win in tomorrow's game will help GT secure their qualification for the next round. It will be interesting to see if they can complete a double over MI.

