IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) moved up to seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after a close 23-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier tonight at the Eden Gardens. Harry Brook stole the show by scoring a hundred for the Orange Army.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and decided to field first at the Eden Gardens. Harry Brook, who failed to make an impact in his first three innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, smacked a magnificent century for the visitors.

Captain Aiden Markram supported Brook with a half-century. Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a quick 32 as well, as the Sunrisers Hyderabad ended with 228/4 on the board. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 3/22 in 2.1 overs.

Chasing 229 for the win, KKR scored 205/7 in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh smashed another half-century for KKR. Captain Nitish Rana top-scored with a 41-ball 75, but the other KKR batters could not impress much, leading to the team's second loss in IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders remain 4th in the IPL 2023 points table despite the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kolkata Knight Riders continue to hold fourth position in the standings despite the defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the three teams above them in the IPL 2023 points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have overtaken Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians to attain the seventh position.

Here are the updated standings:

IPL 2023 will continue tomorrow with a double-header. Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the Delhi Capitals in the first match, which will be followed by a game between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings in the evening.

It will be interesting to see which two teams emerge victorious in the double-header contest.

