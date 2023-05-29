IPL 2023 rain prediction: Will weather hamper CSK vs GT final in Ahmedabad on the reserve day?

The IPL 2023 final will take place in Ahmedabad tonight. The match was supposed to be played last night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, persistent rain and hailstorms did not allow any action on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI planned a reserve day for the IPL 2023 final in advance, and the reserve day rule has ensured that the fans can witness a 20-over match tonight if the rain gods allow. The start time for the match is 7:30 PM IST, and here is the weather forecast for the match.

According to Accuweather.com, the current temperature in Ahmedabad is 34 degrees Celsius. It is partly sunny around the Narendra Modi Stadium right now.

Thankfully, the hourly weather forecast suggests that there is no prediction of rain for the IPL 2023 final tonight. The sun is expected to set around 7:00 PM local time, and then, the sky will be partly cloudy, with no chance of rain.

Fans should witness a full 20-over match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings. The authorities have announced that the fans who bought tickets for the IPL final on Sunday can enter the stadium tonight as well as long as they have their tickets with them.

What will happen if IPL 2023 final reserve day is also washed out?

In the unlikely scenario of the IPL final's reserve day being abandoned due to rain, the Gujarat Titans will win the trophy. As per the rules, if a Super Over is also not possible in the final, the team that finished higher in the points table will be declared the champions.

Although Gujarat Titans have an advantage here, Hardik Pandya and Co. would certainly hope that the rain stays away and that they can win the IPL trophy by defeating the Chennai Super Kings, and not because of a washout on the reserve day.

Poll : 0 votes