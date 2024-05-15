IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after DC vs LSG match (Updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) faced Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, May 14, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. LSG won the toss and elected to bowl.

DC lost their first wicket for a mere two runs in the first over. Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope helped the side jump back with a partnership of 92 runs for the second wicket. Porel scored 58 runs off 33 deliveries, while Hope made 38 runs off 27 deliveries.

Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touch to the innings with his knock of 57 runs off 25 deliveries. DC posted a total of 208 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 51 runs in four overs.

LSG didn’t have a good start to their chase as they lost four wickets for 44 runs in 4.1 overs. Nicholas Pooran scored 61 runs off 27 deliveries and was dismissed in the 12th over.

Arshad Khan played a crucial role for LSG with his unbeaten knock of 58 runs off 33 deliveries. However, LSG couldn’t pull off a win and made only 189 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 19 runs. Ishant Sharma was the most successful bowler for DC and took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 13 13 3 661 113* 66.1 426 155.16 1 5 0 56 33 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 13 13 3 583 108* 58.3 412 141.5 1 4 1 58 18 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 SV Samson (RR) 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.3 0 5 1 44 23 6 R Parag (RR) 12 11 3 483 84* 60.37 314 153.82 0 4 0 32 31 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 13 13 0 465 82 35.76 341 136.36 0 3 0 42 16 8 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 0 461 109 38.41 252 182.93 1 3 1 46 32 9 RR Pant (DC) 13 13 2 446 88* 40.54 287 155.4 0 3 0 36 25 10 PD Salt (KKR) 12 12 1 435 89* 39.54 239 182 0 4 1 50 24

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 661 runs in 13 outings at an average of 66.10. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has amassed 583 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 141.50.

Travis Head is still in third position and has 533 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 53.30. Sai Sudharsan is still the fourth-highest run-scorer and has scored 527 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 141.28.

Sanju Samson is still in fifth position and has amassed 486 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60.75. Riyan Parag is still in the sixth spot and has amassed 483 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 153.82.

KL Rahul has moved to seventh place from eighth and has amassed 465 runs in 13 outings at an average of 35.76. Sunil Narine has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has 461 runs to his name in 12 outings at an average of 38.41.

Rishabh Pant has jumped to ninth place and has 446 runs to his name in 13 games at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40. Philip Salt has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has scored 435 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.54.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 264 44 0 367 18 3/16 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 10 10 208 34.4 0 363 17 3/14 21.35 10.47 12.23 0 0 5 KK Ahmed (DC) 14 14 300 50 2 479 17 2/21 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0 6 Harshit Rana (KKR) 10 9 205 34.1 0 332 16 3/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0 7 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 11 11 258 43 0 372 16 4/55 23.25 8.65 16.12 1 0 8 TU Deshpande (CSK) 12 12 264 44 0 375 16 4/27 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0 9 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 10 AD Russell (KKR) 12 12 152 25.2 0 261 15 3/25 17.4 10.3 10.13 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first place and has taken 20 wickets in 13 innings at a strike rate of 15.55. Harshal Patel is still the second-leading wicket-taker and has picked 20 wickets in 12 innings at an economy of 9.75.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third position and has 18 wickets to his name in 12 matches at an average of 20.38. Mukesh Kumar has jumped to fourth place from fifth and has 17 wickets to his name in 10 innings at an average of 21.35.

Khaleel Ahmed has jumped to fifth position from eighth and has 17 wickets to his name in 14 innings at an economy of 9.58. Harshit Rana has moved to sixth position from fourth and has taken 16 wickets in nine innings at a strike rate of 12.81.

Kuldeep Yadav has jumped to seventh place and has picked 16 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 16.12. Tushar Deshpande has slipped to eighth position from sixth and has 16 wickets to his name in 12 innings at a strike rate of 16.50.

Arshdeep Singh has moved to ninth place from seventh and has picked 16 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.31. Andre Russell has moved to 10th place from ninth and has amassed 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.40.

