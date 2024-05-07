IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after DC vs RR match (Updated)

By Sportz Connect
Modified May 07, 2024 23:42 IST
IPL 2024 Orange Cap updated list
Delhi Capitals (DC) faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Delhi in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday, May 7.

RR won the toss and elected to bowl. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel provided a solid start to DC, adding 60 runs for the first wicket. Both the batters scored a half-century each. Porel was the highest scorer for the team and made 65 runs off 36 deliveries.

Tristan Stubbs' knock of 41 runs off 20 deliveries helped DC go past the 200-run mark. They posted a total of 221 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR and took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

The Royals lost their first wicket on the second delivery of their innings as Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sanju Samson played the captain’s knock and missed on a well-deserved century, scoring 86 runs off just 46 deliveries.

No other batter managed to cross the 30-run mark for RR and it cost them the match. DC won the match by 20 runs as RR scored 201 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 20th over mark. Khaleel, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each for DC.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1V Kohli (RCB)11113542113*67.75366148.081404824
2RD Gaikwad (CSK)11112541108*60.11368147.011405716
3SV Samson (RR)1111546984*78.16282166.310514423
4SP Narine (KKR)1111046110941.9251183.661304632
5TM Head (SRH)1010044410244.4234189.741305323
6R Parag (RR)1110243684*54.5279156.270403128
7KL Rahul (LSG)111104318239.18305141.310304015
8PD Salt (KKR)1111142989*42.9234183.330415023
9B Sai Sudharsan (GT)1111142484*42.4322131.67020439
10RR Pant (DC)1212241388*41.3264156.430303125

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has scored 542 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has made 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Sanju Samson has jumped to third position from 10th and has amassed 469 runs in 11 innings at an average of 78.16. Sunil Narine has slipped to fourth place from third place and has made 461 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.90.

Travis Head has moved to fifth position from fourth and has scored 444 runs in 10 matches at an average of 44.40. Riyan Parag has jumped to sixth place and has made 436 runs in 10 innings at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 156.27.

KL Rahul has slipped to seventh place from fifth and has amassed 431 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.18. Philip Salt has slipped to eighth position from sixth and has 429 runs to his name in 11 innings at an average of 42.90.

Sai Sudharsan has moved to ninth place from seventh and has scored 424 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.67. Rishabh Pant has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has scored 413 runs in 12 matches at an average of 156.43.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1JJ Bumrah (MI)121228747.50297185/2116.56.215.9401
2HV Patel (PBKS)1111222370362173/1521.299.7813.0500
3CV Varun (KKR)1111240400350163/1621.878.751500
4T Natarajan (SRH)9921235.21318154/1921.2914.1310
5Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)111123639.20396154/2926.410.0615.7310
6SP Narine (KKR)1111264440291142/2220.786.6118.8500
7Harshit Rana (KKR)9818731.10298143/2421.289.5613.3500
8Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)9920634.21318144/2922.719.2614.7110
9YS Chahal (RR)1111252420416143/1129.719.91800
10M Pathirana (CSK)66132220169134/28137.6810.1510

Jasprit Bumrah is still in first place and the leading wicket-taker and has picked 18 wickets in 11 innings at an economy of 6.20. Harshal Patel is still in second position and has 17 wickets to his name in 11 outings at an average of 21.29.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third place and has picked 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 15 wickets in eight innings at an economy of 8.88.

Arshdeep Singh is still in fifth position and has 15 wickets to his name in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73. Sunil Narine is still in sixth place and has amassed 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 6.64.

Harshit Rana is still in seventh position and has taken 14 wickets in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman is still in eighth place and has picked 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.

Yuzvendra Chahal has jumped to ninth position and has 14 wickets to his name in 11 outings at an average of 29.71. Matheesha Pathirana has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has picked 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13.

