IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday (April 29) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

DC didn’t have a great outing with the bat and spin-bowler Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the highest scorer for the team. He remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 26 deliveries. Varun Chakravarty was the most successful bowler for KKR and took three wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Philip Salt and Sunil Narine provided a fiery start to KKR once again. They added 79 runs for the first wicket and sealed the deal for the team. KKR reached the target of 154 runs in 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Salt made 68 runs off 33 deliveries.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 10 10 3 500 113* 71.42 339 147.49 1 4 - 46 20 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 9 9 2 447 108* 63.85 299 149.49 1 3 - 48 13 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 10 10 1 418 84* 46.44 308 135.71 - 2 - 43 9 4 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 - 3 - 31 24 5 PD Salt (KKR) 9 9 1 392 89* 49 217 180.64 - 4 1 44 22 6 SV Samson (RR) 9 9 4 385 82* 77 239 161.08 - 4 - 36 17 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 9 9 - 378 82 42 262 144.27 - 3 - 34 14 8 SP Narine (KKR) 9 9 - 372 109 41.33 204 182.35 1 2 - 40 24 9 S Dube (CSK) 9 9 3 350 66* 58.33 203 172.41 - 3 - 24 26 10 TM Head (SRH) 8 8 - 338 102 42.25 160 211.25 1 2 - 40 19

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer and has made a total of 500 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 147.49.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second place and has scored 447 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 149.49. Sai Sudharsan is still the third-highest run-scorer and has scored 418 runs in 10 games at an average of 46.44.

Rishabh Pant has moved to fourth place from sixth and has amassed 398 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 158.56. Philip Salt has jumped to fifth position and has 392 runs to his name in nine innings at a strike rate of 180.64.

Sanju Samson has moved to sixth position from fourth and has scored 385 runs in nine outings at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 161.08. KL Rahul has slipped to seventh place from fifth and amassed 378 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.

Sunil Narine has moved to eighth position from seventh and has made 372 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.33. Shivam Dube has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has scored 350 runs in nine games.

Travis Head has moved to 10th position from ninth and has amassed 338 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 211.25.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 9 9 216 36 - 239 14 5/21 17.07 6.63 15.42 - 1 2 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 8 8 182 30.2 - 296 14 4/29 21.14 9.75 13 1 - 3 HV Patel (PBKS) 9 9 192 32 - 326 14 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 - - 4 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 - 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 - 5 T Natarajan (SRH) 7 7 168 28 1 252 13 4/19 19.38 9 12.92 1 - 6 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 - 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 - - 7 YS Chahal (RR) 9 9 204 34 - 306 13 3/11 23.53 9 15.69 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 8 8 182 30.2 - 256 12 4/55 21.33 8.43 15.16 1 - 9 SM Curran (PBKS) 9 9 168 28 - 271 12 3/28 22.58 9.67 14 - - 10 G Coetzee (MI) 8 8 171 28.3 - 288 12 4/34 24 10.1 14.25 1 -

Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of this list of the bowlers with the most wickets and has picked 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 6.63.

Mustafizur Rahman is still in second place. He has 14 wickets to his name in eight outings, averaging 21.14. Harshal Patel is still in third place and has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 13.71.

Matheesha Pathirana is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has picked a total of 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13. T Natarajan is still in fifth position and has taken 13 wickets in seven innings at an economy of nine.

Mukesh Kumar is still in sixth position and has 13 wickets to his name in seven outings at an average of 21.69. Yuzvendra Chahal is still in seventh place and has taken 13 wickets in nine innings at a strike rate of 15.69.

Kuldeep Yadav is still in eighth position and has 12 wickets to his name in eight matches at an average of 21.33. Sam Curran is still the ninth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 12 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.18.

Gerald Coetzee is still in 10th position and has amassed 12 wickets in eight matches at an average of 22.58.

