IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after LSG vs CSK match (Updated)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday, April 19. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the clash.

LSG won the toss and elected to bowl. CSK had a slow start to their innings and lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs. Ravindra Jadeja provided the finishing touch with his knock of 57 runs off 40 deliveries.

Moeen Ali scored 30 runs off 20 deliveries, while MS Dhoni made 28 runs off nine deliveries. These innings helped CSK post a total of 176 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for LSG and took two wickets for 16 runs in three overs.

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul provided a solid start for the Super Giants, adding 134 runs for the first wicket. Their innings helped LSG win the match in 19 overs with eight wickets in hand. KL Rahul was the highest scorer for the team and made 82 runs off 53 deliveries.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.2 245 147.34 1 2 - 35 14 2 R Parag (RR) 7 7 2 318 84* 63.6 197 161.42 - 3 - 22 20 3 RG Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.5 181 164.08 1 - 1 30 18 4 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 277 73* 46.16 194 142.78 - 2 - 24 11 5 SP Narine (KKR) 6 6 - 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 - 26 20 6 SV Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.2 178 155.05 - 3 - 27 11 7 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.83 174 151.14 - 2 - 21 9 8 H Klaasen (SRH) 6 6 2 253 80* 63.25 127 199.21 - 3 - 9 24 9 JC Buttler (RR) 6 6 2 250 107* 62.5 169 147.92 2 - - 22 10 10 S Dube (CSK) 7 7 2 245 66* 49 156 157.05 - 2 - 20 15

Virat Kohli is still the leading run-scorer this season and has scored 361 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147.34. Riyan Parag is still in second place on this list and has made 318 runs in seven games at an average of 63.60.

Rohit Sharma is still in third position and has scored 297 runs in seven matches at an average of 49.50. KL Rahul has jumped to fourth place and has scored 277 runs in seven matches at an average of 46.16 and a strike rate of 142.78.

Sunil Narine has slipped to fifth position from fourth and has scored 276 runs in six games at an average of 46. Sanju Samson has moved to sixth place from fifth and has scored 276 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 155.05.

Shubman Gill has moved to seventh position from sixth and has 263 runs to his name in seven matches at an average of 43.83. Heinrich Klaasen has slipped to eighth place from seventh and has made 253 runs in six matches at an average of 63.25.

Jos Buttler has moved to ninth position from eighth and has scored 250 runs in six games at an average of 62.50. Shivam Dube has slipped to 10th position from ninth and has scored 242 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 157.05.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 7 7 168 28 - 167 13 5/21 12.84 5.96 12.92 - 1 2 YS Chahal (RR) 7 7 156 26 - 217 12 3/11 18.08 8.34 13 - - 3 G Coetzee (MI) 7 7 159 26.3 - 263 12 4/34 21.91 9.92 13.25 1 - 4 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 6 6 144 24 - 226 11 4/29 20.54 9.41 13.09 1 - 5 SM Curran (PBKS) 7 7 132 22 - 193 10 3/28 19.3 8.77 13.2 - - 6 KK Ahmed (DC) 7 7 168 28 2 229 10 2/21 22.9 8.17 16.8 - - 7 K Rabada (PBKS) 7 7 168 28 - 233 10 2/18 23.3 8.32 16.8 - - 8 HV Patel (PBKS) 7 7 156 26 - 263 10 3/31 26.3 10.11 15.6 - - 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 4 4 95 15.5 - 116 9 4/28 12.88 7.32 10.55 1 - 10 PJ Cummins (SRH) 6 6 144 24 - 189 9 3/43 21 7.87 16 - -

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 12.84. Yuzvendra Chahal is still in second position and has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 8.34.

Gerald Coetzee is still in third place and has taken 12 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 13.25. Mustafizur Rahman is still the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has taken 11 wickets in six games at an average of 19.18.

Sam Curran is still in fifth place and has taken a total of 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 19.30. Khaleel Ahmed is still in sixth position and has picked 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 16.80.

Kagiso Rabada is still in seventh place and has taken 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 23.30. Harshal Patel is still in eighth position and has picked 10 wickets in seven matches at a strike rate of 15.60.

Matheesha Pathirana has jumped to ninth position and has taken a total of nine wickets in four matches at an average of 12.88. Pat Cummins has slipped to 10th place from ninth and has picked nine wickets in six games at an economy of 7.87.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback