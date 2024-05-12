IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs KKR match (Updated)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took on Mumbai Indians in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday. The match was reduced to 16 overs per side due to rain. MI won the toss and elected to bowl.

KKR lost their first two wickets for just 10 runs as both the openers, Sunil Narine and Philip Salt were dismissed for a single-digit score. Venkatesh Iyer, along with the other middle-order batters, helped KKR post a total of 157 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Iyer emerged as the highest scorer and made 42 runs off just 21 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla took two wickets each for MI.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a decent start to MI in the chase and added 65 runs in 6.5 overs. Ishan scored 40 runs off 22 deliveries. Tilak Varma made 32 runs off 17 deliveries. None of the other batters could do much for MI.

MI made 139 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 16 overs and lost the match by 18 runs. Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell took two wickets each for KKR.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 12 12 3 634 113* 70.44 413 153.51 1 5 0 55 30 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 12 12 2 541 108* 54.1 371 145.82 1 4 1 57 16 3 TM Head (SRH) 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 0 61 31 4 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 12 12 1 527 103 47.9 373 141.28 1 2 0 48 16 5 SV Samson (RR) 11 11 4 471 86 67.28 288 163.54 0 5 1 44 23 6 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 0 461 109 38.41 252 182.93 1 3 1 46 32 7 KL Rahul (LSG) 12 12 0 460 82 38.33 338 136.09 0 3 0 41 16 8 R Parag (RR) 11 10 2 436 84* 54.5 279 156.27 0 4 0 31 28 9 PD Salt (KKR) 12 12 1 435 89* 39.54 239 182 0 4 1 50 24 10 Shubman Gill (GT) 12 12 1 426 104 38.72 289 147.4 1 2 0 37 15

Virat Kohli is still at the top of this list and has made 634 runs in 12 innings at an average of 70.44. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in second position and has scored 541 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 145.82.

Travis Head is still in third place and has amassed 533 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 201.89. Sai Sudharsan is still in fourth position and has made 527 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 141.28.

Sanju Samson is still in fifth place and has amassed 471 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.28. Sunil Narine is still in sixth place and has made 461 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182.93.

KL Rahul is still in seventh position and has amassed 460 runs in 12 games at an average of 38.33. Riyan Parag is still in eighth place and has made 436 runs in 10 innings at an average of 54.50.

Philip Salt is still in ninth position and has 435 runs to his name in 12 matches at an average of 39.54. Shubman Gill is still in the 10th spot on this list of the batters with the most runs. He has scored 426 runs in 12 outings at an average of 38.72.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 13 13 311 51.5 0 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 12 12 246 41 0 400 20 3/15 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 12 12 264 44 0 367 18 3/16 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 12 12 254 42.2 0 437 16 4/29 27.31 10.32 15.87 1 0 5 AD Russell (KKR) 12 12 143 23.5 0 239 15 3/25 15.93 10.02 9.53 0 0 6 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 8 8 171 28.3 0 312 15 3/14 20.8 10.94 11.4 0 0 7 SP Narine (KKR) 12 12 282 47 0 312 15 2/22 20.8 6.63 18.8 0 0 8 T Natarajan (SRH) 10 10 236 39.2 1 368 15 4/19 24.53 9.35 15.73 1 0 9 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) 9 9 210 35 0 287 14 4/55 20.5 8.2 15 1 0 10 Harshit Rana (KKR) 10 9 193 32.1 0 313 14 3/24 22.35 9.73 13.78 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah has jumped to first place and has taken 20 wickets in 13 outings at an average of 16.80. Harshal Patel has slipped to second position from first and has 20 wickets to his name in 12 innings at a strike rate of 12.30.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third position and has picked 17 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 8.47. Arshdeep Singh is still in fourth place and has taken 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 27.31.

Andre Russell has jumped to fifth position and has picked 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 10.02. Mukesh Kumar has moved to sixth position from fifth and has 15 wickets to his name in eight matches at a strike rate of 11.40.

Sunil Narine has jumped to seventh place from eighth and has amassed 15 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 20.80. T Natarajan has moved to eighth place from sixth and has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.53.

Kuldeep Yadav has slipped to ninth place from seventh and has 14 wickets to his name in nine matches at a strike rate of 15. Harshit Rana has moved to 10th place from ninth and has taken 14 wickets in nine innings at an economy of 9.73.

