IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after MI vs SRH match (Updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Monday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI won the toss and elected to bowl.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma added 56 runs for the first wicket for SRH before Abhishek departed after scoring 11 runs off 16 deliveries. Head remained in the middle and missed on a half-century by mere two runs. Pat Cummins played the captain’s knock of 35 runs off 17 deliveries.

SRH posted a total of 173 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers for MI and took three wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Piyush Chawla also picked up three wickets and gave away 33 runs in four overs.

MI had a terrible start in the chase as they lost the first three wickets for 31 runs. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma didn’t commit a single mistake after that. They guided MI to the target in 17.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 51 deliveries, while Tilak scored 37 runs off 32 deliveries.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 0 461 109 41.9 251 183.66 1 3 0 46 32 4 TM Head (SRH) 10 10 0 444 102 44.4 234 189.74 1 3 0 53 23 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 11 11 0 431 82 39.18 305 141.31 0 3 0 40 15 6 PD Salt (KKR) 11 11 1 429 89* 42.9 234 183.33 0 4 1 50 23 7 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 8 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 9 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 10 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list and has amassed 542 runs in 11 outings at an average of 67.75 and a strike rate of 148.08. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the second-highest run-scorer and has scored 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Sunil Narine is still in third place and has scored 461 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.66. Travis Head has jumped to fourth position from ninth and has amassed 444 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44.4.

KL Rahul has moved to fifth place from fourth and has made 431 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 141.31. Philip Salt has slipped to sixth position from fifth and has 429 runs to his name in 11 matches at a strike rate of 183.33.

Sai Sudharsan has moved to seventh place from sixth and has made 424 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.40. Riyan Parag has slipped to eighth position from seventh and has 409 runs to his name in nine matches at an average of 58.42.

Rishabh Pant has moved to ninth place from eighth and has scored 398 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 159.14. Sanju Samson is still in 10th position and has amassed 385 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.16.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 12 12 287 47.5 0 297 18 5/21 16.5 6.2 15.94 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 CV Varun (KKR) 11 11 240 40 0 350 16 3/16 21.87 8.75 15 0 0 4 T Natarajan (SRH) 9 9 212 35.2 1 318 15 4/19 21.2 9 14.13 1 0 5 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 6 SP Narine (KKR) 11 11 264 44 0 291 14 2/22 20.78 6.61 18.85 0 0 7 Harshit Rana (KKR) 9 8 187 31.1 0 298 14 3/24 21.28 9.56 13.35 0 0 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 9 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 10 AD Russell (KKR) 11 11 134 22.2 0 227 13 3/25 17.46 10.16 10.3 0 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker and has picked 18 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.50. Harshal Patel is still in second place and has 17 wickets to his name in 11 matches at a strike rate of 13.05.

Varun Chakravarthy is still in third position and has picked 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 21.87. T Natarajan is still in fourth position and has 15 wickets to his name in eight innings at an economy of 8.88.

Arshdeep Singh is still in fifth place and has picked 15 wickets in 11 games at a strike rate of 15.73. Sunil Narine is still in sixth position and has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 6.64.

Harshit Rana is still in seventh place and has 14 wickets to his name in nine outings at an average of 21.28. Mustafizur Rahman is still in eighth position and has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at a strike rate of 14.71.

Matheesha Pathirana is still in ninth place and has picked 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 13. Andre Russell is still in 10th position and has 13 wickets to his name in 11 matches at an economy of 10.16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback