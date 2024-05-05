IPL 2024 Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs CSK match (Updated)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) played host to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday, May 5, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. PBKS won the toss and elected to bat.

CSK lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in only the second over. Ravindra Jadeja played a fine knock of 43 runs off just 26 deliveries. This helped CSK reach a total of 167 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

PBKS lost their first two wickets by the second over. Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh were the only batters who crossed the 20-run mark. PBKS could make only 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 28 runs. Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

IPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (RCB) 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 366 148.08 1 4 0 48 24 2 RD Gaikwad (CSK) 11 11 2 541 108* 60.11 368 147.01 1 4 0 57 16 3 B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 322 131.67 0 2 0 43 9 4 R Parag (RR) 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 257 159.14 0 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 284 142.95 0 3 0 37 15 6 RR Pant (DC) 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 251 158.56 0 3 0 31 24 7 PD Salt (KKR) 10 10 1 397 89* 44.11 220 180.45 0 4 1 45 22 8 TM Head (SRH) 9 9 0 396 102 44 204 194.11 1 3 0 46 22 9 SV Samson (RR) 10 10 4 385 82* 64.16 242 159.09 0 4 1 36 17 10 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 0 380 109 38 212 179.24 1 2 0 40 25

Virat Kohli is still in first place on this list and has made a total of 542 runs in 11 outings at an average of 67.75. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still the second-highest run-scorer and has 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11.

Sai Sudharsan is still in third place and has scored 424 runs in 11 matches. Riyan Parag is still in fourth position and has amassed 409 runs in nine innings.

KL Rahul is still in fifth place on this list of the batters with the most runs. Rahul has scored 406 runs in 10 outings. Rishabh Pant is sixth with 398 runs in 11 matches.

Phil Salt is still the seventh-leading run-scorer and has 397 runs to his name in 10 innings at a strike rate of 180.45. Travis Head is still in eighth position and has scored 396 runs in nine matches.

Sanju Samson is still in ninth place and has scored 385 runs in 10 innings. Sunil Narine is still the tenth-highest run-scorer and has scored 380 runs in 10 innings.

IPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 JJ Bumrah (MI) 11 11 263 43.5 0 274 17 5/21 16.11 6.25 15.47 0 1 2 HV Patel (PBKS) 11 11 222 37 0 362 17 3/15 21.29 9.78 13.05 0 0 3 T Natarajan (SRH) 8 8 192 32 1 287 15 4/19 19.13 8.96 12.8 1 0 4 Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) 11 11 236 39.2 0 396 15 4/29 26.4 10.06 15.73 1 0 5 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 9 9 206 34.2 1 318 14 4/29 22.71 9.26 14.71 1 0 6 M Pathirana (CSK) 6 6 132 22 0 169 13 4/28 13 7.68 10.15 1 0 7 SP Narine (KKR) 10 10 240 40 0 269 13 2/22 20.69 6.72 18.46 0 0 8 Mukesh Kumar (DC) 7 7 153 25.3 0 282 13 3/14 21.69 11.05 11.76 0 0 9 CV Varun (KKR) 10 10 222 37 0 320 13 3/16 24.61 8.64 17.07 0 0 10 G Coetzee (MI) 10 10 201 33.3 0 341 13 4/34 26.23 10.17 15.46 1 0

Jasprit Bumrah is still the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 outings at an economy of 6.25. Harshal Patel has jumped to second place from fourth with 17 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 9.78.

T Natarajan has moved to third place from second and has 15 wickets to his name in eight outings at a strike rate of 12.80. Arshdeep Singh has jumped to fourth position from 10th with 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 26.40.

Mustafizur Rahman has slipped to fifth place from third with 14 wickets in nine games at an economy of 9.26. Matheesha Pathirana has moved to sixth position from fifth and has picked up 13 wickets in six innings.

Sunil Narine has slipped to seventh place from sixth and has 13 wickets to his name in 10 outings at an average of 20.69. Mukesh Kumar has moved to eighth place from seventh with 13 wickets in seven innings at a strike rate of 11.76.

Varun Chakravarthy has slipped to ninth place from eighth and has taken 13 wickets in 10 innings at a strike rate of 17.07. Gerald Coetzee has moved to 10th position from ninth with 13 wickets to his name in 10 innings at an economy of 10.17.

